5 most improved AEW Superstars in 2021 - former AEW Champion, former WWE United States Champion

AEW has one of the best rosters in wrestling today, with an influx of young talent who have had unsuccessful runs in WWE. These superstars end up wrestling in one of the best wrestling environments in the world, and naturally become better wrestlers.

While not every wrestler who has made the jump has flourished or become a megastar, there are quite a few who have improved significantly. Younger talent get ample chances to improve, especially when working beside some of the biggest legends in wrestling.

Not every wrestler gets to wrestle beside legends. AEW provides young wrestlers with opportunities that they would never get in other promotions. These younger guys end up wrestling matches that they could only dream of getting on the Indies or other promotions. Let's take a look at the most improved wrestlers in AEW this year.

5. Miro has improved significantly during his time in AEW

Miro has had one of the best transformations in AEW since leaving WWE behind. Not only did he have one of the most powerful TNT Championship runs, but he also managed to rebrand himself entirely.

Miro's early days at AEW were met with some criticism. His early persona was a gamer/wrestler who was not just Kip Sabian's Best Man, but the best man at everything. Miro played video games and sports alongside Sabian. However, soon his pairing with Sabian would fall flat and Miro would become TNT Champion.

During his time as champion Miro became "The Redeemer". Now sporting a far more aggressive wrestling style and dedicating everything to his God. Miro was a fierce champion, eventually losing the title to Sammy Guevara. Since then, he's taken a back seat but his amazing promo vigenettes are still played to keep fans' attention.

Miro will likely return to the championship scene very soon and could even go after the AEW Championship.

