5 Likely AEW World Championship opponents for Kenny Omega after Rey Fenix 

Many are calling the contest between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite this week a 'Match of the Year' candidate.

As hard as Rey Fenix tried, he could not dethrone the man at the top of the AEW Pyramid, the World Champion, Kenny Omega. And now, the world wonders who is next for the Champ. Who will step out of the AEW locker room and take Kenny Omega to the limit?

The AEW World Champion has the eyes of the world on him after the Good Brothers showed up from IMPACT Wrestling and The Young Bucks seemingly aligned with them in a massive Bullet Club reunion. Anyone who tussles with Kenny Omega right now will get the rub from him and ascend a rung or two up the All Elite ladder.

Here are five likely AEW stars who could step up to Kenny Omega next, pitting their might against the Champ and their wits against Don Callis.

#5 Jon Moxley clearly still has a score to settle with Kenny Omega

Many believe that because of Don Callis' interference, Jon Moxley was robbed of the AEW World Championship when he went up against Kenny Omega at Winter is Coming, the special Dynamite event.

I REALLY LOVED THIS.....CHAOS...., I'M HYPED, WHAT'S NEXT STORY GONNA ADD IN THIS CHAPTER.....!!!!!!! #BulletClub4Life



JERICHO & J. R. ON COMMENTARY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 MADE THIS SEGMENT MORE🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!!#BeatUpJonMoxley — NIKHIL SHARMA (@IAM_THE_GENIUS_) January 7, 2021

Jon Moxley was also on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, meaning that he has a score to settle with Kenny Omega very soon indeed.

The only reason why he's so very low in this list is because he may have more than one feud on his plate, considering that he was also attacked backstage by unknown assailants.

That said, we're definitely going to have another Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley match, sooner rather than later.

It does seem unlikely that Moxley will become the AEW World Champion in the near future, though.