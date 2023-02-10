5 matches that must happen at AEW Revolution 2023

AEW is gearing up for its first Pay-Per-View of 2023, Revolution. This year's edition is set for March 5th and will be the first AEW PPV held in California, a significant pro wrestling market on the West Coast.

Just like their most recent Dynamite show at the LA Forum, AEW President Tony Khan will want to create the most stacked card possible. Bryan Danielson is most likely to get his wish and challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in an Iron Match match. But beyond that, there's not much in terms of confirmed matches.

Here are 5 matches we would love to see take place at Revolution 2023:

#5. Adam Cole vs. Miro

Adam Cole made an emotional return to AEW back in January after nearly half a year away from the ring due to a career-threatening injury.

Cole received an incredible reaction that night which has effectively turned him into a fan favorite. Since then, we've been treated to vignettes on Dynamite, showing him training as the former NXT Champion prepares for his comeback. But who should his first opponent be?

Enter Miro. The Bulgarian Brute has been inactive for almost as long as Cole, but this is because he rejected a storyline pitch for Full Gear 2022 and the company has nothing for him since.

Despite the lack of a storyline, both wrestlers are household names with a clear babyface/heel dynamic between them. They could produce a great match together at Revolution, kickstarting a new rivalry that could extend through the summer.

#4. Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

In the likely event that Keith Lee returns sooner rather than later, he is absolutely gunning for former tag partner Swerve Strickland. His former tag team partner took him with a brutal cinderblock stomp that has left him sidelined thus far.

Lee will also face the added challenge of the Mogul Affiliates, Strickland's new underlings. This a hugely personal rivalry given their history as AEW Tag Team Champions, which makes their potential match-up a more compelling one.

#3. AEW Trios Tag Team Championship - The Elite vs. House of Black

Aside from perhaps a clash with Top Flight & AR Fox, the next steps for the AEW World Trios Champions are unclear. The House of Black is a team that needs to do something major at some point, and a rivalry against The Elite would be perfect.

This would feel like a high-profile feud between six of the absolute best wrestlers on the roster. Out of all the potential teams on the roster, the House of Black feels like the most PPV-caliber opponent for Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks.

#2. TNT Championship - Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin vs. Wardlow

Samoa Joe and Darby Allin have been locked in a vicious rivalry over the TNT Championship for the last couple of months. It looked like the face-painted youngster had a leg up on the veteran after winning the title from him at the start of the year.

However, last week on Dynamite saw the King of Television reclaim his championship gold. That's not all. Wardlow made his stunning return after an extended absence with a new haircut and an enraged attitude. He will also be gunning for Joe's title.

Tony Khan should book a triple-threat match between all three competitors for Revolution. It would be a fascinating dynamic, pitting the two powerhouses against a plucky daredevil high-flyer.

#1. Barbed Wire Deathmatch - Hangman Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley returned on last week's Dynamite for his rubber match against the Hangman Page. He won with a fortuitous roll-up, bringing the rivalry to an anti-climatic end.

Given their personal animosity, their feud needs to get elevated in a big way. This has the potential to be one of the best matches on the card, but only if the build is right. We've seen one Barbed Wire Deathmatch on Revolution before between Mox and Kenny Omega. As long as they provide a better ending this time around, this could be an all-time classic.

