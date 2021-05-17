5 next potential challengers for Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

On the May 12, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley made history when he defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in All Elite Wrestling.

The Death Rider competed in the opening match of Dynamite when he stepped into the ring with veteran Yuji Nagata. In the lead-up to their highly-awaited clash on Dynamite, Jon Moxley called out Blue Justice. New Japan Pro Wrestling granted permission to the latter to make his return to TNT for the first time since his time with WCW.

As expected, Moxley and Nagata lived up to the hype and expectations with their IWGP US Title match on Dynamite. Eventually, it was reigning champion Moxley who scored the win over the 53-year-old Nagata.

Having won the IWGP US Heavyweight Title from Lance Archer at Wrestle Kingdom 14, the win over Blue Justice on Dynamite was Jon Moxley's 4th successful defense of the title.

With yet another successful title defense in the books, there are still a few potential IWGP US Heavyweight Title challengers out there for Jon Moxley. With that being said, here are 5 Superstars who could challenge Jon Moxley next for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

#5. Jon Moxley gets challenged by Fred Rosser

Fred Rosser could step up to Jon Moxley

Fred Rosser has been killing it in NJPW Strong. Ever since he signed with the promotion, the former WWE Superstar has elevated his game to a whole new level.

Over the past few weeks or so, the former WWE Tag Team Champion has been feuding with the Bullet Club. Rosser has had issues with Hikuleo, the younger brother of Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga, and his tag team partner Tanga Loa.

However, after the conclusion of his current ongoing feud, Rosser could shift his focus towards a championship. The IWGP United States Heavyweight Title would be a good way to start.

A feud between Moxley and Rosser on NJPW Strong should elevate the latter's game, as well as being crucial for the brand.

