5 Observations from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (May 12th, 2021)

AEW Dynamite brought a little bit of everything to the table on Wednesday night, and it was a buffet that any wrestling fan could feast on

AEW Dynamite's in-ring action was served piping hot, and it even included some deliciously done promos. This week, AEW served up a menu of items any wrestling fan could enjoy, to go along with a heck of a main event as its main course.

Here are five quick takes on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite:

#5 Starting the show off with Jon Moxley vs.Yuji Nagata was a great appetizer for what came throughout the evening

The fact that AEW has been able to garner relationships with companies like IMPACT, Triple A and New Japan has left 'the forbidden door' open for all sorts of possibilities, and this match illustrated that.

Seeing championships from other promotions being defended on Dynamite is truly unique, and it adds to the mystery of wondering what could happen next. And while Nagata - the Japanese legend - was unable to wrest the IWGP United States title away from Jon Moxley, he still looks great in the ring. It was a hard-hitting bout, and a great way to start the show.

(On a side note... Moxley making his entrance to the Troggs' song 'Wild Thing' was brilliant.)

Yuji Nagata with Ren Narita entrance/

Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston "Wild Thing" entrance pic.twitter.com/xbwIsG5s7n — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 13, 2021

#4 Britt Baker is one of the best personalities in wrestling today, and she proved it again this week

Baker continues to play her heel role perfectly and should be the next AEW Women's Champion. Her sit-down interview with Jim Ross this week set the table for her match at Double or Nothing with Hikaru Shida.

The good doctor delivered what may be one of her best promos ever, and explained why she is truly the face of the AEW Women's division. And you know what? She's right.

#3 SCU being forced to disband is truly the end of an era

After over a decade of teaming together across different organizations and all over the world, it appears the pairing of Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian is now finished.

With their loss to The Young Bucks, the duo will no longer be tagging together. This means the two veterans will probably be moving on to more of a part-time schedule, while mentoring some of AEW's younger stars backstage.

Scorpio Sky had already moved on to tag up with AEW newcomer Ethan Page so, despite a valiant effort, It appears this is truly the end of So Cal Uncensored.

THESE GUYS DONT QUIT 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IvXqhvksy3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

#2 With all due respect to both PAC and Orange Cassidy, don't expect either one of them to de-throne Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing

As the current AEW and IMPACT World Champion, Omega has emerged as a history-making force in pro wrestling. It seems that Tony Khan and company have tied their wagon to the 'Best Bout Machine'.

In addition to those titles, he's also appeared on Dynamite with his OTHER major title, the AAA Mega Championship - further adding to the luster that AEW's kingpin is the best wrestler in the world right now. There's no reason to knock him off that throne yet.

#1 The war between The Inner Circe and The Pinnacle has been fun to watch, and this week proved to be no exception

Chris Jericho's crew got a little revenge for last week's events during the Blood & Guts match. Sammy Guevara doused MJF and his cohorts with a long-range water gun and goaded them into a re-match at the pay-per-view.

It was a comical moment that re-called the days of wrestling yesteryear, and MJF played it perfectly. He continues to be one of the best heels that wrestling has seen in a long time.

With the promotion's biggest event of the year, Double or Nothing, coming up on May 30th, it will be interesting to see what AEW gives the fans to chew on in the next couple of weeks.

But one thing's for sure... They certainly gave their audience a lot of things they could sink their teeth into on this episode of Dynamite.