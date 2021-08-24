5 AEW Stars who could be CM Punk's biggest rivals

CM Punk's earth-shattering AEW debut on Rampage took the internet by storm. The capacity crowd in the United Center jumped out of their seats as soon as the Cult of Personality theme song shrieked through the speakers in the arena.

It was a surreal moment for anyone watching, be it from television or live in attendance. The Second City Saint delivered a passionate promo, notably taking a sly dig at WWE for making him sick and eventually prompting him to quit wrestling once and for all.

Every word that came out of CM Punk's mouth that night felt real. Despite fans chanting his name in every sports arena for over seven years, very few thought he would make a comeback someday.

This Friday on #AEWRampage in case you missed it, @CMPunk has returned to professional wrestling and is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/QTTZmY3y92 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2021

It truly makes sense when someone claims, never say never, in professional wrestling.

CM Punk has now signed a full-time contract with AEW and will be gearing up for his first match against Darby Allin at All Out. Moreover, fans are now intrigued to see how his AEW career will pan out.

That said, let's take a look at five opponents who could become CM Punk's biggest rivals in AEW.

#5 CM Punk and MJF could develop animosity towards each other

Maxwell Jacob Friedman!

MJF emerged as one of the rising stars of AEW during the pandemic era. Although he has more to improvise with his in-ring skills, fans appreciate his ability to cut promos. MJF is one of the top talkers in professional wrestling today.

For that very reason, pitting him against CM Punk would be money. Both men can embark on a long-running and heated rivalry in AEW. More than their match, people would be excited about the build. It would be a sight to behold, watching them engage in a war of words.

The Salt of the Earth has already developed a character based on stretching feuds until he completely dominates his opponent in the ring.

Wow i never knew I needed an MJF vs CM Punk feud until now pic.twitter.com/MqrAb0ZZYU — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) March 11, 2020

Meanwhile, a returning CM Punk will be looking to rewrite the final chapter of his wrestling career in Tony Khan's promotion.

It would be a classic heel vs. babyface feud. Moreover, Mr. Friedman could even add realism to this feud by enlightening everyone with how he used to be a CM Punk fan back in the day. Both men can add a special mystique to their rivalry every time they meet inside the ring.

