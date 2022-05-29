5 potential opponents for Wardlow if MJF no-shows at AEW Double or Nothing

Since MJF no-showed at the AEW fan fest last night, there has been a ton of speculation regarding him potentially no-showing tonight's Double or Nothing PPV where he's set to wrestle Wardlow. While it seems unlikely that MJF will no-show Double or Nothing, we still have to look at it as a possibility, especially with reports flying around that MJF has a flight booked to take him out of Vegas.

What will AEW do if MJF no-shows? The most obvious option would probably be to not even have a match and declare that MJF was too scared to show up and face Wardlow. The alternative would be to have Wardlow face a replacement with Shawn Spears explaining why MJF didn't show up and introducing a replacement.

With AEW Double or Nothing featuring a formidable match card already, it could be difficult to find a last-minute replacement for him. Here are 5 potential options although a couple could still be unlikely picks with time running out:

#5 Could Billy Gunn replace MJF at AEW Double or Nothing?

Billy Gunn is a part of the AEW roster and despite being in his 50s, he's in the shape of his life. Wardlow will obviously have the upperhand if the two wrestle, seeing that he's more than two decades younger, but a battle between these two monsters is one easy backup option for Tony Khan to go with. Gunn could also bring his sons Austin and Colten down to ringside with him to stack the odds against Wardlow.

#4 Timothy Thatcher

Timothy Thatcher was released from WWE earlier this year and despite his success in the original NXT, he wasn't really a good fit for NXT 2.0. Thatcher's old-school hard-hitting style would be a different challenge for Wardlow, something different to what he's come up against in the run up to his match at Double or Nothing.

Thatcher isn't signed to AEW at the moment, but Tony Khan could surely bring him in for one night as a replacement if MJF indeed does not wrestle at AEW Double or Nothing.

#3 Adam Scherr fka Braun Strowman

Probably the unlikiest of the names on this list, next up is Braun Strowman. Strowman is mainly busy with his CYN promotion right now, but an appearance on AEW pay-per-view could be good for both parties. Strowman will get another major pay-per-view match as well as promotion for CYN, while AEW will definitely get a credible replacement to wrestle Wardlow. Strowman would probably be the best- case scenario as a replacement.

#2 Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross is someone who I expected to show up in AEW but that hasn't happened. However, Kross has made appearances in a number of promotions recently so him potentially being a replacement for MJF wouldn't be that far-fetched. Kross also has a good relationship with AEW star Jon Moxley, who helped him get signed to WWE, which definitely won't hurt Tony Khan's chances of brining him in.

#1 Nick Gage

Nick FN Gage @thekingnickgage Yea i just want everyone to know me & MJF aint boys most of the time id smack a dude like him around but sometimes in the streets $ talks and ill def accept a large amount of $ to make chris jericho bleed & if the price is right ill end his career just bein honest sorry bud MDK Yea i just want everyone to know me & MJF aint boys most of the time id smack a dude like him around but sometimes in the streets $ talks and ill def accept a large amount of $ to make chris jericho bleed & if the price is right ill end his career just bein honest sorry bud MDK

Would a good replacement for MJF be the King of the Deathmatch? A match with Gage would be a bloody spectacle and the perfect thing to do to distract fans from MJF not showing up for the PPV if he indeed no-shows.

With Gage vs Wardlow being so different from what we would get in a MJF and Wardlow match, it would also be harder for fans to compare the two. Gage has wrestled with a number of AEW stars, including Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in the past, and a PPV appearance against Wardlow would at least give fans something to remember.

