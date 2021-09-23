5 possible finishes for Sting and Darby Allin vs. FTR on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is a few hours away, and one of the most intriguing matches on the show will be the tag team match pitting Sting and Darby Allin against the FTR.

Neither team had significant time to build up their feud. However, FTR and Tully Blanchard's recent actions have made the storyline personal. During last week's episode of Dynamite, The Pinnacle members wiped off Sting and Darby Allin's faces.

Earlier, Shawn Spears rubbed Allin's facepaint in his match, but the latter managed to defeat The Chairman in the end. Sting and Darby Allin will be eyeing vengeance against Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

There are multiple routes that the company can choose to finish this tag team match. With that said, let's dive into five possible finishes to the encounter between FTR and Sting & Darby Allin.

#5. FTR hands a clean defeat to Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

It could be a long shot, but Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeating Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite might prompt every fan to pop out of their seats in disbelief.

Although Sting and Allin's winning streak will be over, FTR will come out as a stars from the match. There's no doubt that Wheeler and Harwood will get the rub from the WCW Icon by getting in the ring with him. On top of that, pinning Stinger could put FTR under the massive spotlight.

The company may not hesitate to book this finish since Sting and Allin aren't likely to get hurt with a loss. Meanwhile, FTR is already languishing, which is why it makes sense to give them a career-defining victory against the indomitable duo.

#4. Shawn Spears or Tully Blanchard costs Sting/Allin their match on AEW Dynamite

xIAMHOLLYWOODx @xIAMHOLLYWOODx It’s now cannon that Tully Blanchard passed his wisdom on to Shawn Spears by giving him the middle section of his hair #AEW It’s now cannon that Tully Blanchard passed his wisdom on to Shawn Spears by giving him the middle section of his hair #AEW https://t.co/E7rnPuTxuq

Going by what has transpired over the last couple of weeks, there's a slight chance that Shawn Spears or even Tully Blanchard could cost Sting and Darby Allin their match tonight.

Both Spears and Blanchard have their reasons to interject themselves to help FTR. Aside from their affiliation with The Pinnacle, The Chairman recently came up short against Allin, thus giving him the motive to seek revenge.

Meanwhile, Tully Blanchard is already teasing a singles feud with Sting recently. The 67-year old could get physical or even deliver an undetected low blow to the WCW Icon.

