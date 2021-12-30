5 possible matches for Toni Storm in AEW following her WWE departure - Former WWE star, AEW Champion

Toni Storm in WWE has long been a tale of disappointment and a lack of follow-up on her potential. Even her title feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair managed to undermine Storm's status as a challenger when much ado was made about cream pie gags before her eventual loss on the Christmas Eve episode of the Blue Brand.

Her brief and underwhelming stint on the main roster has come to an end, however, with news breaking that Toni Storm has been released, per her own request.

Despite such a frustrating final chapter, the New Zealand-born Australian managed to showcase herself well with NXT UK as both the Mae Young Classic winner in 2018 and NXT UK Women's Champion.

It goes without saying that there will be a number of promotions putting the feelers out for Toni Storm as soon as she is available. With a number of suitors, Impact Wrestling has seen its women's division flourish and of course a return to Stardom is yet another option.

But without a doubt the excitement comes from the prospect of seeing Storm emerge in AEW. With an ever expanding women's division and a brand new TBS Champion set to be crowned, there awaits a plethora of opponents, it's just a matter of who and when.

#5 Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayter

Another former fixture of Stardom and women's wrestling in the UK, Jamie Hayter has established herself as a regular fixture in AEW through her alliance with women's champion Britt Baker. Despite being a multi-time women's champion in her own right, she is yet to have a match to truly showcase her remarkable in-ring ability.

We have seen glimpses of Hayter's brilliance in her outings against Thunder Rosa and Riho, but it very much feels like we need an opponent to unlock and highlight her talent.

Toni Storm, who has faced Hayter only once throughout her career. The same year Storm was crowned the winner of the Mae Young Classic, she lost to Hayter in Pro Wrestling: EVE's SHE-1 tournament final. Both Storm and Hayter fought a spectacular three-way alongside Kris Wolf in a beautiful showcase of what women's wrestling could and should be.

They are yet to have a singles battle, and AEW is as good a venue as any to finally see the showdown. Their clash would not only be a dream match for fans of British women's wrestling but a platform for both Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter to cement themselves as legitimate threats to the throne.

