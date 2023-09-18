5 potential opponents for Jade Cargill in WWE

Jade Cargill is rumored to join WWE after finishing up her AEW deal with a match against Kris Statlander last week on Rampage. While her signing hasn't officially been announced, fans are already speculating about the dream matches Cargill could have in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Cargill, 31, is known for her impressive physique and remarkable in-ring skills. Hence, she can deliver hard-hitting matches with several top WWE Superstars upon her potential debut.

Here's a list of five opponents the former TBS Champion could lock horns with after possibly jumping ship to WWE.

#1 Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is one of the most experienced names on WWE's women's roster, and a program with her could significantly benefit Jade Cargill.

Like her father, Ric Flair, The Queen is one of the best promo artists in the industry. If the former TBS Champion kickstarts a feud with Charlotte upon her arrival, the two can engage in a war of words before locking horns inside the ring.

Both stars are known for their remarkable wrestling skills and could produce a memorable match on a big stage like Survivor Series or next year's Royal Rumble. Charlotte is currently feuding with Damage CTRL on SmackDown. If she overcomes the heel trio, the multi-time champion might be available to work with Cargill.

#2 Becky Lynch

Over the years, Becky Lynch has consistently proved that she can outshine the very best inside the squared circle.

If Cargill debuts on RAW as a heel, The Man might be the perfect debut opponent for her. Their contrasting gimmicks and solid wrestling styles are bound to entertain fans. Lynch is the current NXT Women's Champion, and she could put her title on the line against the 31-year-old to elevate the latter's position in the promotion.

Becky Lynch has bested numerous top names and won several titles in recent years. She could portray the underdog in a potential feud against Cargill, while the latter could play an unstoppable heel in their rivalry.

#3 Bayley

Bayley is one of the biggest names in WWE's women's division. However, she has seemingly been focused on helping her stablemates, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, to become household names in recent years.

The Role Model could gain her lost momentum by feuding with Jade Cargill. A potential program featuring the two might produce some compelling segments and matches. A victory over the SmackDown star could cement the former TBS Champion as the next big name in the women's division.

Bayley has won numerous titles over the years, including the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. She also secured tag team gold alongside Sasha Banks before suffering an injury. With the amount of gold Bayley has won over the years, she could easily help Cargill get over with the audience.

#4 Trish Stratus

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is seemingly enjoying a career resurgence on RAW after returning to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39. Her steel cage match with Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 brought the best out of both stars and proved that the Hall of Famer can still go inside the ring.

Men's wrestling regularly features passing-the-torch moments. Stratus could do the same for Jade Cargill after a heated feud. Both stars can exchange verbal insults before earning each other's respect with a hard-hitting bout.

#5 WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is red hot among the WWE audience, and it's the perfect time for her to feud with an up-and-coming name. Cargill and The Eradicator are known for being dominant inside the ring and can produce a top-tier feud.

Ripley's break-it-open style perfectly matches Jade Cargill's take-no-prisoners approach during matches. After the Women's World Champion is done feuding with Nia Jax, it would be interesting to see if Jade Cargill would step up to The Judgment Day member.