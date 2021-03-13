AEW promised a major "hall of fame" worthy mystery signing that would be announced during the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The promotion certainly delivered when it was revealed that WWE legend Christian Cage was the mystery AEW signing.

This past week on TNT, Christian Cage made his AEW Dynamite debut by confronting the current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Fresh off The Cleaner's World Championship defense against Jon Moxley at Revolution, it appear's Omega is ready for a new contender to his AEW gold.

After some brief physicality between The Instant Classic and The Cleaner, Christian Cage ended the segment by holding up Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship belt. So, is it being hinted that Christian Cage is next to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship?

Let's take a closer look at 5 reasons why Christian Cage should challenge for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.

#5 Christian Cage vs Kenny Omega in AEW is a dream match

Wrestling fans would have previously thought a Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage match was impossible

If you had asked a professional wrestling fan 12 months ago if we could ever see Christian Cage vs Kenny Omega, the answer would have been a firm 'no.'

Christian retired from in-ring competition in 2014 due to concussion-related injuries. Captain Charisma confirmed in several interviews that he didn't see himself returning to the ring as he was unable to be medically cleared by WWE. Therefore, the concept of Christian Cage facing off against Kenny Omega inside an AEW ring, a rival competitor to WWE no less, was an even further impossibility.

Advertisement

That is the true definition of a dream match. A match that is impossible for a variety of reasons: Wrestlers that are in rival promotions, competitors from different generations or time periods and when one of the wrestlers is no longer able to compete. Matches that can only take place in one’s imagination, hence being a dream match.

For a long time, Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage fell into that category. Due to Christian Cage's miraculous return to the ring, the dream match once thought impossibile is now a reality. AEW would be foolish not to capitalize on what could be an all-time classic match.

1 / 5 NEXT