5 reasons why EC3 should sign with AEW

EC3 is currently on the verge of looking for a new home, and there's one place that must surely be on his radar: AEW. Although their roster is already stacked, EC3 would be a welcome addition to the ranks. His look, his presence, his ability and star power surely ticks all the boxes for Tony Khan.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion didn't really get a fair crack on the main roster in WWE. The company reportedly soured on him early on and it appeared there was no way back for him. Thankfully, EC3 had already made a name for himself outside of WWE, and his stock is still exceedingly high.

His most recent gimmick has been about controlling your narrative. If that's the case, EC3 needs to make sure the next chapter of his narrative firmly has Tony Khan's signature on it.

In this list, let's take a look at five reasons why EC3 should join AEW:

#5 EC3 would get some creative control over his character in AEW

One thing that can be said about Tony Khan's AEW is that he allows his performers some degree of freedom to display their characters. It is a team effort by everyone involved at the promotion, and EC3 would be able to express himself and his gimmick.

EC3 has expressed in the past that his time at WWE was very micromanaged which resulted in a broken system that caused multiple failings:

"Yeah like with anything, it starts at the top, and I think the very very top is micromanaging [at an] extremely dangerous level where there is no trust in the Lieutenants, Majors, and Generals to do anything. Everything goes through the top and what the top’s inundated with. So much business gets lost, I believe you had EY (Eric Young) on here and you mentioned there’s a broken system. It seems like it," EC3 said. (h/t WrestleTalk)

Of course, EC3 would have been presented with a gimmick to portray on WWE television, but in AEW he would have to be able to present his. His "Control Your Narrative" gimmick would be explored and tried to be used to its full potential and that must be appealing to the man behind the gimmick.

At the end of the day, having some degree of control can make all the difference, and AEW would allow him that opportunity.

