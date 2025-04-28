5 reasons why Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign should not be stylized after Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley have been flagbearers of WWE and AEW for the past few years. The duo were part of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins. After the faction was separated a decade ago, fans wondered how they would fare as singles competitors in the pro wrestling world. As it turned out, they shone pretty brightly.

Roman Reigns' historic reign, which lasted over 1,300 days, was a huge hit with fans and WWE. The Undisputed WWE Championship reign garnered fans and money throughout the years. His former teammate, Jon Moxley, is also currently holding the AEW World Championship, having held it for almost 200 days. Many are confident that the strong champion will have a long run with the title.

While holding a championship for a long time has its advantages, it also has some cons. Let's take a look at why Jon Moxley shouldn't have a championship reign similar to The Tribal Chief.

#5. Predictable results

Roman Reigns had The Bloodline behind his back every time the championship was in jeopardy. Every main event usually finished with The Tribal Chief retaining his title after his cousins and Wiseman played mind games with the opponents. Fans still had Roman's back due to his intriguing character work.

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have disrupted several main events so far. Fans haven't been able to get invested in the contest due to less predictability. Therefore, the promotion shouldn't hold Moxley the title for long.

#4. Fans are fed up with the title reign

Since the very start of the Death Riders angle, fans criticized the story for being too repetitive. The occasional disruption of programming and babyface run-ins have been done plenty of times. The repetitive angles haven't been doing any good to the story. Meanwhile, The Bloodline story got interesting with many twists and turns.

Therefore, AEW needs to pivot the story and let Moxley drop the championship as soon as possible.

#3. Many potential champions in the line

During the Thunderdome Era, no WWE star was even close to the popularity of The Tribal Chief. His opponent was deemed an underdog in almost every bout. Until Cody Rhodes arrived in WWE, there was no believable star who could dethrone Roman Reigns.

However, in the case of Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, MJF, and Will Ospreay are stars who are ready to take that responsibility on their shoulders.

#2. Jon Moxley was exposed recently

The Puryevor of Violence lost cleanly in the middle of the ring as Samoa Joe choked him out. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief was undefeated for most of his title reign, which helped his character. With Jon Moxley losing this early into his reign, it seems like he might face another loss soon.

Samoa Joe will be facing him once again for the AEW World Championship next month.

#1. Roman Reigns is a bigger draw than Jon Moxley

Before Roman Reigns became a blockbuster draw, Braun Strowman was the Universal Champion. Things were at an all-time low for the company until the Head of the Table changed the scene. Ticket sales, TV audiences, and everything else skyrocketed.

Meanwhile, aside from social media numbers, Moxley's fourth title reign has failed to move the needle, and therefore, he doesn't need to remain a champion for a long time.

It will be interesting to see how long Moxley will hold the AEW World Championship.

