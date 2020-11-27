5 reasons why Kenny Omega should defeat Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion 

Jon Moxley has been a worthy AEW World Champion, capturing the title from Chris Jericho in February, but his days may be numbered. Kenny Omega will take on Jon Moxley at Winter is Coming for the AEW World Championship, and it may be time for a big change at the top of the AEW roster.

In this article, we shall elaborate on why it may be the right time for a change of guard when it comes to the AEW World Championship. If you disagree and think that Jon Moxley should hold the AEW World Championship even after Winter is Coming, please feel free to chime in, in the comments.

#5 Jon Moxley has been AEW World Champion for a really long time now

Jon Moxley has been the face of All Elite Wrestling since February and as good as his reign has been, there comes a point where too much of a good thing may not necessarily be good.

His reign has been fantastic and he has been made to look very strong indeed as the AEW World Champion as well, but the fact of the matter is that you watch any television show to see some kind of shake-up, to see who can potentially take the World Champion down. And so, it may finally be time for a change at the top of the roster.

While many may expect a title change to take place on pay-per-view, literally nobody would see it coming during a special episode of AEW Dynamite. And so, to end Jon Moxley's reign with a contest against Kenny Omega that the world gets to see on free television would just make AEW a hot talking point for that particular week.

