3 Reasons MJF should defeat former WWE Champion CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

MJF and CM Punk have teased a match over the past few months, and the Salt of the Earth has finally agreed to face the Straight Edge Superstar on Dynamite.

Punk and Friedman are on opposite ends of the fan support spectrum. The former WWE Champion is still one of the biggest draws in wrestling, even after being away for seven years. On the other hand, the 25 year-old Friedman is one of the most hated stars in AEW.

The showdown between the two will likely continue for quite some time, but the younger MJF should definitely end up victorious in the end. This list will delve into three reasons why the Salt of the Earth should defeat CM Punk.

3. CM Punk win streak breaking at the hands of MJF would allow the feud to evolve

CM Punk is currently undefeated in AEW, and this can be seen as both good and bad. Punk's undefeated streak has generally involved wrestling weaker opponents or gaining wins over wrestlers that need to be built up.

Punk defeating Wardlow and Shawn Spears as a result of MJF avoiding the fight did little for both losing men. Wardlow's hot streak was brought to an end by Punk, and even though the War Dog looked powerful, his winning streak can't be used any longer in his own build.

Wardlow certainly didn't need his streak, but it set him apart from other wrestlers. As for Shawn Spears, he was squashed by Punk in a matter of seconds.

Without a streak, AEW won't need to feel like CM Punk needs to be protected any longer. This would allow him to move on to matches and feuds more worthwhile instead of wrestling the likes of QT Marshall to keep up appearances. Punk would also have nothing to lose, making him far more dangerous.

