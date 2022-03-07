5 reasons why Sting and Darby Allin should win AEW tag team titles this year

With the AEW scene heating up after Tony Khan's brilliant acquisition of ROH, things are getting better. The smart business move has opened doors to a new realm of possibilities, something AEW will be happy to use.

However, this expansion carries the possibility of great wrestlers getting lost among the many performers on AEW's roster. Khan must make wise decisions about which wrestlers deserve to be pushed and given priority. According to many, Sting & Darby Allin should be given that priority.

Sting's legacy requires no introduction. He has found the perfect protege in Allin. Their bouts have garnered attention, but their screentime waned last year. They haven't been in an AEW ring for quite a while until recently when they came to the aid of CM Punk.

This return holds potential for Sting & Darby Allin as they might be getting the importance they need. Here are five reasons why Darby Allin & Sting should be getting tag team titles this year:

#5. Sting hasn't won a championship in AEW yet

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



The Icon and Darby Allin wreck Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in brutal Street Fight to take home the win



#AEWRevolution STING AND DARBY STAND TALL 🦂The Icon and Darby Allin wreck Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in brutal Street Fight to take home the win STING AND DARBY STAND TALL 🦂The Icon and Darby Allin wreck Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in brutal Street Fight to take home the win#AEWRevolution https://t.co/X2QW2vSbhF

While Sting has had a commanding presence alongside Darby Allin, he's recently fallen off the radar. The Icon hasn't bagged any titles in AEW, acting more like a mentor with a few in-ring bouts here and there. He returned to the active scene only recently to aid CM Punk.

It seems like an opportune moment to push Sting and his disciple to the frontline. With the veteran soon reaching the end of his prime, he'd want to win gold before time runs out. Currently, his best bet is the tag team title. It will provide Allin with the much-needed push he requires as well.

#4. Darby Allin needs to reclaim his prominence in AEW

Darby Allin has fallen a long way from being one of the four pillars of AEW. He must go big. Darby will get the chance to settle scores with MJF since their last feud ended abruptly, with MJF gaining the upper hand.

A title win would be great for the young star to reach higher on the totem pole. Sting & Darby could CM Punk and MJF's feud to get their stories back on track.

#3. Jurrasic Express against Sting & Darby Allin would be unique

After beating the Lucha Bros in a grueling match, Jurassic Express won the tag team championships. The power dynamic between the agile Jungle Boy and the massive Luchasaurus makes them entertaining.

Sting & Darby Allin stand out similarly. While Sting is controlled and careful with his moveset, Darby has no such restraints. Darby often performs insanely reckless moves, reminding fans of a young Jeff Hardy.

A match between the two teams would bring something unique to the table. Fans will be eager to see Darby lunge out of the ring onto Jungle Boy, or maybe Sting to clothesline Luchasaurus.

#2. Winning tag team titles can open up more high-stakes feuds for the duo

As a team, Sting & Darby Allin hold a lot of potential. However, their screentime has recently reduced. Letting them join the fray against MJF to get them back on programming was a smart move. Tag team titles are the most realistic option to keep the momentum moving forward.

Bagging tag team titles can open new doors for The Icon and Darby Allin. If Khan wants them to grow, championship gold is much needed. Further down the line, these titles could serve as high-profile stakes in future feuds.

#1. Darby Allin & Sting as the top team opens the possibility of the two feuding

While the team of Darby Allin & Sting has helped the young star gain popularity, many feel their partnership has become stale. Aside from black & white face paint, the two have nothing in common, but their skills made the duo a treat to watch.

The seeds of a future feud can be sown if Sting & Darby win the tag team titles. Darby Allin will be in AEW long after Sting, which means the team will have to disband sooner or later. This feud could be a way to end the team with a bang.

Edited by Abhinav Singh