5 reasons why Thunder Rosa should be in the AEW Women's title picture 

Thunder Rosa is one of the best female stars currently signed to AEW. She arrived on the scene as the NWA World Women's Champion, and while she lost the title to Serena Deeb, she is still a formidable force in the company.

Despite her abilities, she has not been able to be a factor in the AEW Women's title picture. She is one of the most talented stars in the company, and now with Britt Baker as the AEW Women's Champion, there are more than a few reasons why Thunder Rosa should be a contender.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why Thunder Rosa should be battling Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship.

#5 Thunder Rosa is one of the best technical wrestlers in AEW

"Las mejores luchadoras en el mundo NO están dentro de una compañía y ni siquiera están en un solo país. Están en VARIAS EMPRESAS alrededor del mundo. ¡Hay muchas mujeres talentosas en todo el mundo!"



Thunder Rosa is undoubtedly one of the best technical wrestlers in AEW at the moment. The moment she arrived, she added a layer of legitimacy to the women's division.

One of the major issues that the women's division had during the pandemic was the lack of wrestlers who could convincingly carry a match. But the addition of Thunder Rosa changed that, as she's more than capable in the ring.

The Mexican-American wrestler has a thorough knowledge of professional wrestling, and she was trained by the likes of Dylan Drake and Matt Carlos.

She also brought real-life fighting skills to the ring. Rosa has experience as a mixed martial artist, and she debuted for Combate Americas in 2019 in a losing effort. She continues to apply her knowledge of MMA to her in-ring wrestling style, so her offense is thoroughly believable.

With a background in Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, among other promotions, she has earned her stripes in the wrestling world. If AEW hopes to build its women's division, having someone as credible as Rosa at the helm would go a long way.

