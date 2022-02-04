5 Reasons why Wardlow should have been the first AEW star to beat CM Punk

Since his debut in 2019, Wardlow has become one of the most physically imposing wrestlers on AEW's roster. Time and time again, fans have seen him decimate nearly every opponent in his path.

Booked as a personal bodyguard to MJF, he has long been in a secondary role as MJF's assistant rather than as a singles competitor. However, fans have begun seeing a new side of Mr. Mayhem in recent months. Now he's known for his dominant singles run, punctuated by the signature "Powerbomb Symphony."

As great as Wardlow's run in AEW has been so far, he's better known for his quick matches against enhancement talents. His biggest match was against MJF's current rival, CM Punk, which ended with the latter scoring a victory.

The win may have helped build the feud between Punk and MJF, but there are a few reasons why Wardlow coming out on top over Punk would've also been a smart choice for AEW.

#5. Wardlow deserves a win over a more experienced opponent

As mentioned above, Mr. Mayhem has had a clean winning streak for the past several weeks (not counting his loss against Punk). However, these mainly were against non-experienced talents in squash matches.

Wardlow's matches against these jobbers have been great at developing his character and setting up his new "Power Symphony" finisher. However, a win against a more remarkable talent like Punk would've helped him gain more legitimacy as an impactful AEW star.

So far, the most recent and impressive win for Mr. Mayhem has been against Colin Delaney. A victory under his belt against someone like Punk would help continue his exceptional singles run even further.

