5 shortest current male AEW wrestlers

AEW is rather unique in the fact that it has one of the most varied wrestling rosters at the moment of almost any company out there. With that being the case, their wrestlers range from extremely tall to some of the shortest wrestlers currently in professional wrestling.

The company has not let that stop them from booking these wrestlers believably and as has been seen before, height does not always matter when it comes to being a professional wrestler.

Rey Mysterio made an entire career out of being one of the shortest wrestlers whom everyone underestimates, but he never let that stop him. Currently, he is a wrestling legend and may be one of the most well-respected wrestlers of all time.

While the AEW roster currently may not have anyone of Rey Mysterio’s stature, some of their male superstars who are on this list have a lot of potential to develop into important figures of the wrestling industry.

In this article, we will talk about the five shortest currently active male wrestlers who are a part of AEW. It should be noted that the height figures have been taken from Cagematch.net. It should be noted that Negative One, aka Brodie Lee’s young son is still not officially a part of AEW and will not be considered for this list.

#5 Former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin – 173 cm or 5 feet 8 inches

Possibly the most promising young wrestler currently a part of AEW’s roster, Darby Allin has his whole career in front of him. Despite that, looking at his achievements so far as they are is impressive by itself.

Allin has already won the AEW TNT Championship and held it for a long time, defeating almost anyone he faced. When he finally lost the title, it was because he was wrestling against an enraged and motivated Miro while he was injured from an assault.

The young wrestler has also been paired with Sting and has been receiving guidance from the WCW legend. He is now set to compete in the first-ever AEW Coffin Match against “All Ego” Ethan Page.

While he is definitely not the tallest wrestler in AEW at 5 feet and 8 inches, he is still one of the most capable wrestlers on the list. AEW has talked about how he is one of the wrestlers who will be the future of the company, and given the massive fan support he has, that could well be true.

