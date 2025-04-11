  • home icon
5 Signs Jon Moxley is done with AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Apr 11, 2025 07:48 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is the AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X handle and WWE.com]

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been known as the standard-bearer of the promotion. From the very beginning of the company, he raised the AEW flag as high as possible, drawing many eyes to the product and providing it with the initial boost it needed.

However, his current storyline has been a massive flop, and fans have been urging him to drop the AEW World Championship for the past few months. After achieving everything in the promotion, Moxley could depart the promotion and tick other goals off his bucket list.

While Moxley's contract reportedly runs until 2027, he might be done with the Jacksonville-based promotion and could ask for an early release. Here are some signs that the four-time AEW World Champion might leave the company soon.

#5. Jon Moxley is fed up with the AEW locker room

Jon Moxley took over AEW a few months ago to improve the state of the company. The promotion had lost its original plot, and Moxley decided to ignite fire in the promising stars of the company.

However, the locker room has been against him and The Death Riders. At Dynasty, Hangman Page and The Opps stood tall alongside Swerve Strickland. After getting fed up with the stubborn roster, he may leave the promotion. In a recent edition of Dynamite, he expressed frustration over the interference from several stars during the match.

#4. Jon Moxley has made too many enemies

Since last October, The Purveyor of Violence has targeted every unmotivated star. Top Flight, Private Party, Dark Order, The Conglomeration, The Opps, Jay White, Cope, FTR, Swerve Strickland, and many other stars have suffered because of the reigning AEW World Champion.

Even if Moxley decides to give up the throne, other stars are waiting to attack him. It may be best if he leaves AEW.

#3. Fans aren't aware of Jon Moxley's title reign

While fans on social media have been highly critical of the One True King's reign, they have been negligent towards the impact Moxley has made. For the past few weeks, ticket sales and social media engagement have skyrocketed. He was and continues to be the main draw for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After becoming frustrated with the fans' perception of him, Jon Moxley could be on his way out and switch to a company where he is treated right.

#2. Jon Moxley - The One True King

The AEW World Champion has called himself the True King of AEW since he started his reign. He tried to tame everyone with his army over the months. However, months after holding the title, it appears that The Purveyor of Violence might relinquish the championship to a top contender.

Moxley cannot rule without being on the throne. Therefore, he might fly to another territory to become a king elsewhere.

#1. Jon Moxley has unfinished business in WWE

The AEW World Champion left WWE on a bad note and didn't get the chance to complete the unfinished storylines. After working for AEW for five years, he might once again return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut and become the talk of the town.

Reigniting feuds with The Shield, helping the new stars, capturing the world title once again, and many more things await Moxley if he returns to WWE.

It will be intriguing to see if the One True King will quit AEW and join WWE in the future.

