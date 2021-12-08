5 stars who could join Jon Moxley to form AEW's version of The Shield - Former FTW champion, 5-time X-Division champion

The Shield was one of the most popular stables in WWE, and if somehow translated to AEW it could result in some interesting bookings. Together they had one of the most interesting entrances that reminded many long-time fans of something out of the Attitude Era. The Shield looked really great in WWE, holding the US Championship as well as the Tag Team Championships at the same time.

Jon Moxley still continues this in AEW, alongside any other wrestler allied with him at the time. Having two or even one other guy accompany him every time could give them a Shield-feel.

If AEW created such a faction with Jon Moxley, they should remember why fans loved the trio. Instead of having random feuds, they faced legitimate opponents meaning they were booked well. They had a signature look that wasn't just cool but practical too. And they were always up for a fight.

While AEW should focus on creating unique stables, if there's one stable to take inspiration from it should be The Shield.

5. AEW's Machine, Brian Cage would work well with Jon Moxley

Brian Cage has been in the backseat for quite some time now. His return will include something interesting unless AEW wants him buried. Having the Machine wrestle beside Jon Moxley would be an interesting turn.

The last time Moxley and Cage were seen together, they were on opposite ends. Back in July 2020 Cage - while still being FTW champion - challenged Moxley for the AEW Championship. The two put on a brutal match, where Moxley proved he could stand toe-to-toe with the Machine and defeated him. The match itself was interesting to see, with Moxley thrown around by a physically stronger wrestler.

The pairing could take a few matches between the two before being set, with Cage still holding a grudge. After some realization, the two could begrudgingly team up, which could then lead to it becoming regular. Cage and Moxley could be dominant together, more so than Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

While both Moxley and Cage are currently away from in-ring action, both men could return shortly after each other. Moxley and Cage could even pick up the AEW Tag Titles, bringing the titles to the waists of two larger athletes. So far the tag team roster is filled with high flyers who do superkicks and suicide dives. Having two larger wrestlers pair up and destroy the opposition would be fresh. The pairing is unlikely, and that's how it could work.

