5 Stars who could win the Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In

AEW is set to bring back a popular match type at this year's All In. The Casino Gauntlet match is returning at All In: Texas, offering a career-defining opportunity for the winner of this multi-man contest.

The concept is quite similar to WWE's Money in the Bank briefcase, where the victor can earn a World Championship match at a time and place of their choosing for a year. Last year, Christian Cage emerged victorious in the high-stakes match to earn a guaranteed World Title opportunity.

It was a star-studded contest, featuring superstars like Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, Nigel McGuinness, Zack Sabre Jr., and many others. Although Cage could not successfully capitalize on his title shot, the winner of this year's Casino Gauntlet match would hope to achieve a different outcome.

In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who could win the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025.

#5. Darby Allin could make an instant impact upon his return

Darby Allin has not been seen in AEW since December 2024. He has recently completed his summit of Mount Everest, and the doors are now open for his return to AEW.

If Tony Khan decides to bring back The Invisible Man at All In, he could include him in the lineup for the Casino Gauntlet match. The former TNT Champion could appear as a surprise entrant and steal the show at the Texas pay-per-view.

Ultimately, Allin could go on to win the high-stakes contest to secure a World Title opportunity, something that was taken from him by Jon Moxley in 2024. If The Purveyor of Violence somehow manages to beat Hangman Page at All In: Texas, Darby Allin could go after The One True King yet again.

#4. MJF could inch one step closer to the AEW World Title

MJF has been yearning to capture the AEW World Title for the past 18 months. With The Hurt Syndicate in his corner, the chances of The Devil winning the coveted title have increased.

Currently, The Salt of the Earth does not have a match scheduled for AEW All In. After competing in marquee matches in the previous two editions of All In, The Devil would not want to miss out on the opportunity to compete in the third iteration of the pay-per-view.

The Long Island native could be revealed as one of the entrants in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025. The former World Champion could enter as one of the last participants and demolish his opponents in a matter of minutes.

MJF could bring along Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, who could help him run through the rest of the participants. In the end, the 29-year-old star could pin any of his opponents to secure a guaranteed World Title opportunity.

MJF already has issues with Hangman Page, and if the latter manages to win the AEW World Title at All In: Texas, The Salt of the Earth could instantly set his sights on him.

#3. Kyle Fletcher could earn a career-defining opportunity

Kyle Fletcher has emerged as a top star in AEW over the past few months. The Protostar has impressed the fans with his natural charisma and incredible in-ring ability.

It would be a blunder on Tony Khan's part if he does not capitalize on Fletcher's current momentum. Since he doesn’t have a match at All In, The Aussie Arrow could test his fortunes in the Casino Gauntlet match.

Like MJF, Kyle Fletcher will also have the backing of a faction in this contest. The Don Callis Family would allow The Protostar to deal with multiple stars at once.

The 26-year-old star could become one of the earliest participants in this contest and may go on to win the whole thing. Such a resilient performance will not only earn Fletcher a World Title shot, but it will also help him gain the adulation of the fans.

#2. Kazuchika Okada could enter the World Title picture by winning the Casino Gauntlet match

Kazuchika Okada is set to battle Kenny Omega for the AEW Unified Championship at All In: Texas. The clash between The Rainmaker and The Best Bout Machine is one of the biggest matches on the All In card.

While he boasts an impressive win-loss record in All Elite Wrestling, there is a massive chance that Kazuchika Okada may lose his match against The Cleaner on July 12. Nevertheless, Tony Khan might have a plan to make sure The Rainmaker does not leave the Texas pay-per-view empty-handed.

Following his loss to Omega, an exhausted Okada could compete in the Casino Gauntlet match later that night. The NJPW legend could follow in Christian Cage's footsteps, who entered the multi-man bout last year just a few minutes after losing his World Trios Championship.

After failing to win the AEW Unified Championship, Kazuchika Okada could get instant redemption by earning the right to challenge for the AEW World Championship. The 37-year-old star could win this match to finally get himself inserted into the main event scene.

#1. Ricochet could steal the show at AEW All In

Since embracing his dark side, Ricochet has emerged as one of the most intriguing characters in All Elite Wrestling. Following his heel turn, The One and Only has expanded his range as a performer, as fans have witnessed significant growth in his character work over the past few months.

Ricochet's matches against Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega have helped him get over with the AEW audience. If Hangman Page manages to dethrone The One True King, The Highlight of the Night could be a great choice for his first challenger.

Ricochet could overcome the odds at All In: Texas and emerge victorious in this year's Casino Gauntlet match. The Future of Flight could use his clever tactics to avoid most of the damage during this contest.

The One and Only's current persona makes him a perfect fit for such a match concept. If Ricochet holds on to a title contract for the rest of the year, it could lead to some intriguing scenarios, similar to what fans have seen with the MITB holders.

After failing to win the Casino Gauntlet match last year, the former WWE United States Champion could finally get the job done this time around.

