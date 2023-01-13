5 Superstars who may regret choosing WWE over AEW after Vince McMahon's return

AEW President Tony Khan is probably keeping close attention on the news cycle that seems to be coming out of WWE regularly at this point. Vince McMahon previously announced his departure as Chairman and CEO of WWE on Friday, July 22, 2022. After laying low for nearly half a year, he has seemingly made a controversial comeback to the company.

The 77-year-old was unanimously voted in as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors to oversee negotiations for a potential sale of the company. This was then closely followed by the news that co-CEO Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position.

McMahon's creative direction has previously impeded the development of certain performers. Many members of the WWE locker room who have just rejoined the company under Triple H's new regime might now be hoping they can go to AEW instead, with fears that Vince's return could ruin the great morale and creative freshness that they have been enjoying so far.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars who might be nervously awaiting their fate right now, for whom AEW could have been a better option.

#5. Gallows and Anderson could flounder now that AJ Styles is injured

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



More details coming to We're told WWE had expressed interest in Gallows and Anderson while they were still under deals with IMPACT Wrestling.More details coming to FightfulSelect.com , including some other big names at Raw tonight. We're told WWE had expressed interest in Gallows and Anderson while they were still under deals with IMPACT Wrestling. More details coming to FightfulSelect.com, including some other big names at Raw tonight. https://t.co/YffvFwFH21

Former WWE Tag team Champions Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows returned after two years away when they came to the aid of AJ Syles on the October 10th episode of Raw.

In April 2020, Anderson & Gallows were released by WWE even though they had signed new deals with the company in 2019. This was during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when there were mass releases within the company.

In the last two years, the Good Brothers worked for Impact Wrestling, wrestled in New Japan Pro Wrestling often and even appeared on AEW television, backing Kenny Omega during his run as AEW World Champion.

Anderson has publicly stated that they have always had a good relationship with Triple H, so Vince's return could potentially be problematic for the duo. It was reported that they had signed “big money deals” to come back, although no terms were ever revealed. With AJ Styles currently out injured, their position on the roster might be threatened if there is a change in creative direction.

AEW would be a great landing point for the Good Brothers. As one of the founding fathers of Bullet Club, Karl Anderson could once again reunite with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who are the current AEW Trios Champions.

AEW's current relationship with NJPW would also allow for the Good Brothers to wrestle in Japan regularly as well.

#4. Mia Yim should have joined AEW with her husband Keith Lee

The OC finally got some backup in their rivalry against Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW’s November 7th episode when Mia Yim returned to WWE to help Styles, Anderson & Gallows deal with their “Rhea problem”.

Given the nickname of Michin, the former NXT Superstar has been given much more exposure under Triple H than ever before. Not only has she been part of a prominent faction with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, but she has also partnered with former Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and faced off with Damage CTRL.

One has to wonder if Mia Yim would ever get such an opportunity under Vince McMahon. It's likely she would have suffered the same fate as Keith Lee, whose WWE main roster run was so rotten that he was barely used for nearly a year before leaving for AEW, where he's undergone a resurgence.

With Vince back on the scene, Mia might feel AEW is a more tempting option instead. There, she can be closer to her husband while making a huge impact in their growing women's division.

#3. Johnny Gargano would suffer on the main roster without Triple H's backing

Unless WWE transformed completely into NXT overnight, it was always speculated that Johnny Gargano wouldn't have a substantial career on either the RAW or SmackDown brands as long as Vince McMahon was in charge.

He never fit the mold of Vince McMahon's ideal superstar, but under Triple H in NXT, he was a force of nature. Not only did he win the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship, but he also had one of the best rivalries with Tomasso Ciampa in the brand's history.

Gargano only recently made his main roster debut under Triple H and was primed to make a huge splash on RAW. While his mini-feud with The Miz brought him back alongside Dexter Lumis, there was hope that he would rise up the ranks in the new year and perhaps challenge for a title.

Instead, Johnny Wrestling is currently out of action with a shoulder injury. On Twitter, Gargano elaborated that he had injured his shoulder at a recent WWE house show in Toronto, Canada. By the time he returns, the landscape of the company might very well change, putting his position in jeopardy.

Gargano would definitely thrive in AEW, which appreciates his in-ring style more. Perhaps Tony Khan might want to consider him for AEW in the future if things go sideways in WWE with Vince McMahon's return.

#2. Karrion Kross was badly mishandled by Vince McMahon

Karrion Kross was an incredible NXT Champion. Not only did he have the physical properties that Vince always pushed his superstars to attain, but he came to the ring with an incredible presence and performed well after the bell rang.

However, his character fumbled on WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's creative directive. Who can forget about that terrible helmet he was forced to wear and the fact that they took away Scarlett from his presentation? It's no wonder Kross was unceremoniously released in November 2021.

One of the first things Triple H did when he became Head of Creative was to re-hire Kross and Scarlett back to WWE. He immediately felt like a bigger threat, targeting the likes of Drew McIntyre and now Rey Mysterio.

With Vince back at the helm, would he be given the same amount of spotlight? It remains to be seen, but judging from his previous run, he should be really worried right now. AEW could be a possible exit strategy for the former IMPACT wrestler to consider.

#1. Bray Wyatt's creative vision for his character would be severely hampered by Vince McMahon's return

It was clear that Vince McMahon never truly understood Bray Wyatt. Despite consistently performing as one of the company's most exciting attractions between 2012 and 2020, Wyatt was hampered by terrible booking.

McMahon ruined not one, but two of Wyatt's gimmicks that he worked so hard to build, from the Eater of Worlds to The Fiend. Despite this, he still developed a strong bond with the WWE Universe, who were shocked when he was released from the company on July 31st, 2021.

Wyatt could have easily transitioned to AEW and been given the creative license to go wild over on Dynamite. However, Bray would stay under the radar for nearly a year before finally returning to WWE in epic fashion at Extreme Rules 2022.

He's currently locked in a feud with LA Knight that is set to culminate at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt has also introduced a new entity to the storyline, Uncle Howdy, who has caused much intrigue among fans. It's clearly part of a long-term storyline. But will Vince's return ruin the booking for this angle? Let's hope that's not the case for Wyatt.

