5 surprise debuts that can happen at AEW Double or Nothing 2022; 8-time tag team champs, former WWE star, and more

AEW Double or Nothing rolls into Vegas this Sunday and promises a stacked wrestling card. The night is littered with massive matches in waiting, including an explosive world title collision between Hangman Page and CM Punk.

Punk himself only debuted for AEW last year, making his wrestling return at All Out against Darby Allin. All Out debutant, Adam Cole, will be challenging for the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament this year. Fellow debutant Bryan Danielson will team with Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz against the Jericho Appreciation Society at Double or Nothing.

With just those names alone, All Elite Wrestling events have commanded higher expectations. The roster has indeed been packed with talent over the three years of the Jacksonville promotion's existence. But there are still many huge names out there who are yet to make their entrance.

Let's look at five names who might make a surprise appearance during this Sunday's Double or Nothing.

#5 on our list of surprise debuts that could happen at AEW Double or Nothing - Cesaro

It remains a mystery how WWE didn't see the star quality in Cesaro. A technical star, The Swiss Superman, didn't appear to have a bad match in his body and had a genuine connection with the crowd.

Such reliability and popularity were never rewarded with a proper main event push. After his United States Title reign concluded, there was not even a singles title reign to his credit. As he departed WWE earlier this year, he is now free to walk into AEW and fulfill his potential.

Double or Nothing would be the perfect place for Cesaro to become All Elite. Perhaps he could appear during the Owen Hart Foundation Final between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe or even confront the winner of the main event between Punk and Page.

#4 Goldberg

Goldberg is a legend in both WCW and WWE's history

There aren't many bigger household names in free agency than Goldberg. The former Universal Champion departed WWE earlier this year as his deal concluded. Even in his final match with the company, the WCW icon put Universal Champion Roman Reigns to the sword, proving to be one of the last active legends of Monday Night Wars.

Goldberg is such a big name it would be ludicrous to think AEW wouldn't entertain the idea of bringing him in. After all, he has been linked to the promotion in the past. There will always be some criticism when a seasoned wrestler like Goldberg returns to the ring, but even in 2022, he could bring a lot of value to any promotion.

#3 Kazuchika Okada

Okada could represent NJPW at Forbidden Door.

The next destination for AEW after Double or Nothing is their collaborative event with NJPW: Forbidden Door. It wouldn't make sense for the promotions to join forces and their top champions not to be involved one way or another.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and New Japan franchise player Kazuchika Okada's appearance at Double or Nothing could provide some ideas about his plans ahead of Forbidden Door.

Perhaps it can be a post-world title match teaser or a brief cameo with CHAOS stablemates, The Best Friends. There are plenty of options for The Rainmaker at Double or Nothing.

#2 Guerrillas of Destiny

The Guerrillas of Destiny have old foes in All Elite Wrestling.

The Bullet Club has undergone severe personnel changes under the leadership of Jay White. The Switchblade, who has already debuted in AEW, appeared to be in cahoots with the leader of the Undisputed Elite, Adam Cole, and kicked the Guerillas of Destiny from the Japanese faction.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have since sought revenge against The Bullet Club. This led to the former capturing the first singles title of his career when he defeated EVIL for the NEVER Openweight Title.

It would only make sense for the legendary tag team to rear their head in AEW, especially ahead of the Forbidden Door promotion. Adam Cole may have to watch his back as GoD would love to spoil his day due to his alliance with Jay White.

#1 Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



🖤 Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud. Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.🖤💛 https://t.co/EXoUfak4Yo

If the debut of John Morrison in All Elite showed anything, it was that fans are biting their nails waiting for Johnny Wrestling to emerge in the Jacksonville promotion.

Johnny Gargano was an integral player during NXT's Black and Gold ers prime 2018, putting on classics with Andrade, Malakai Black, and Ciampa. The prospect of him in AEW, with a roster stacked with the best wrestlers, is too exciting to be ignored for long.

Gargano departed NXT with an emotional promo where he said he wanted to bet on himself before raising his hand with Kyle O'Reilly. It would only be fitting if he fulfills the promise to bet on himself in the betting capital of Las Vegas at Double or Nothing, perhaps even to face O'Reilly, who is competing at the event.

