5 surprises Tony Khan could have to avoid defeat in the next WWE vs. AEW battle

The head-to-head between WWE and AEW this week left a bad taste for Tony Khan. But there's one adage that no business forgets - there's always another day. Khan faced defeat earlier this week, but AEW is a strong enough brand to brace for the storm right now and come back stronger.

And going by that, here are five surprises Tony Khan can spring to ensure a victory the next time he goes head-to-head with either Shawn Michaels or Triple H.

#1. Have a dream AEW match featuring Adam Copeland, Christian, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy

The stage is set - even though Copeland and Cage are in a feud right now, things can change very quickly. A match between these four stars will have significant nostalgic value - and the potential to be one of the most intense and brutal wrestling matches with some high spots guaranteed.

#2. Be humble and acknowledge what he is being pitted against

Yes, wrestling is all about bravado and aura - but it is also important to acknowledge your opponent. Khan should take a page out of the books of his most over talents. He'll learn that one wins in this business only if they sell their opponent's moves - which would mean acknowledging their prowess.

So, instead of the diatribe that he posted on X, he could actually be aware of the legacy that he's competing with.

#3. Have a Mercedes Mone moment

Nobody was ready for the moment we saw The Undertaker step foot in NXT, and that's what WWE does so exceptionally, give us moments.

AEW fans have been waiting patiently for a Mercedes Mone moment, and it is up to Khan and his team to come up with one and deliver it to fans.

#4. Have a fun championship

Yes, every championship match is a highlight, but the title itself can be light-hearted. Similar to the 24/7 and Hardcore Championships in WWE, which gave birth to some hilarious and iconic moments, a light-hearted title can change the vibe and help bring more fun to programming.

With AEW chock-full of professional wrestlers who can actually act - MJF, Jericho, and so many others - a fun storyline about a light-hearted championship would bring about some awesome moments.

#5. Sign Up Goldberg

The WWE knows how and when to use Goldberg - and they did it the right way to add some more charisma to Brock Lesnar in 2016.

That shows that Goldberg is still very much over with the crowd if used correctly. If AEW can get their hands on talent and a brand like him, the show that Tony Khan loves so much will grow to incredible heights.

What do you think? What should Tony Khan do to revitalize AEW? Tell us in the comments section.