5 things AEW should do at Double or Nothing 2022

AEW Double or Nothing is right around the corner, as the highly anticipated pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, 29th May 2022.

With the event being set in Las Vegas, Nevada, the stakes and tensions are higher than ever. However, some fans may not be too happy with the current direction of All Elite Wrestling and a handful of changes could happen at the show.

This list will dive into a handful of things that should occur at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

5. AEW should ensure that Miro returns to the promotion

God's Favorite Champion has been noticeably absent from AEW.

Miro has been away from television since losing to Bryan Danielson during the Full Gear World Championship Tournament.

The former TNT Champion sent fear through the hearts of many stars' during his dominating run with the championship. With his signature "Game Over" taunt, Miro ended many bouts and shattered the dreams of would-be-champions.

After being away for 7 months, it's time for God's Favorite Champion to make his return at Double or Nothing 2022.

4. Wardlow should defeat MJF and be free

The War Dog has struggled to get away from MJF's iron hold since he finally betrayed Friedman at AEW Revolution.

Wardlow's immense size and surprisingly good promo skills quickly put him over with fans. Since the 34-year-old has been battling MJF week after week, fans would love to see a good guy win.

Ending off the feud at the pay-per-view would be a good launch pad to propel Wardlow into the main event or even the TNT Championship scene. It's time for Wardlow to be the solo star that fans have been aching for him to be.

3. Thunder Rosa should lose the AEW Women's Championship

Thunder Rosa has held the Women's World Championship since March 6.

Thunder Rosa has shockingly spent only 20 minutes on screen and wrestled once since picking up the Women's World Championship. While her initial run included far more screen time and matches, the champion is hardly included on television today.

Since the star will be facing Serena Deeb at Double or Nothing, it could be an opportune moment for AEW to crown Deeb instead. Thunder Rosa could always regain the championship at a later stage or be used to defeat Jade Cargill instead.

La Mera Mera definitely has a large fan following, but seems to be lacking a certain star quality that Serena Deeb has.

2. A brand new wrestler should debut at Double or Nothing

For the past two years, Double or Nothing has been the stage where two stars have debuted. While Brian Cage is still currently with the promotion, last year's debut, Lio Rush, has since departed and seemingly retired from wrestling.

The Casino Battle Royal might not be happening during this year's Double or Nothing, but a notable name could still make an appearance. Fans have long since clamored to see Athena (FKA Ember Moon) in All Elite Wrestling, and the Las Vegas pay-per-view could be the place to do it.

1. CM Punk should become the next AEW World Champion

CM Punk is a 6-time World Champion across multiple promotions.

CM Punk set his sights on the AEW World Championship after the star defeated MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view. Since then, Punk has been slowly moving up the ranks and will now face the reigning champion at Double or Nothing.

Hangman Page is not a terrible champion, but performer also seems to lack a certain star quality. CM Punk has proven that he can carry a company on his shoulders in the past, and would ideally be a better champion than Page.

It would make little sense for Hangman to best CM Punk without making the veteran look weak.

