5 Things AEW should do on the Dynamite after Double or Nothing - Invasion angle, New challenger for CM Punk

AEW Double or Nothing had a number of big moments, the biggest being CM Punk winning the world championship.

We also had Julia Hart turning heel to join The House of Black, multiple debuts including former WWE star Athena, Eddie Kingston costing his team the Anarchy In The Arena match and more.

With Double or Nothing now behind us, let's look at a few things All Elite Wrestling must do on Dynamite this week.

#5 New Japan stars invade to set up Forbidden Door

We don't yet know much about Forbidden Door, which takes place in June. With Double or Nothing now behind us, it will be interesting to see how AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling set this up. The most obvious but potentially interesting way to do this could be to have an invasion angle.

We've already seen Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan on AEW television recently, and more NJPW stars appearing will be the perfect way to set up Forbidden Door.

#4 First challenger for CM Punk

CM Punk won his first world title in nine years at Double or Nothing, beating 'Hangman' Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship. Punk named a number of All Elite Wrestling stars he wants to wrestle in the post-pay-per-view media scrum.

It will be interesting to see who the first person to challenge Punk will be and we could find out as soon as tonight. With Forbidden Door around the corner, don't be surprised if the company lays the seeds for that match on the Wednesday night show.

#3 Blackpool Combat Club confronts Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz

It's fair to say that Eddie Kingston cost his team the Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing. Bryan Danielson had Chris Jericho in the Labelle Lock, with the latter looking like he was moments away from tapping out.

Kingson, covered in blood, came down to the ring with a can of gasoline and doused both Jericho and his own partner, Danielson, in an attempt to get revenge for the fireball The Wizard threw at him weeks ago. Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston then went at each other, giving Chris Jericho and Jake Hager the opening to pick up the win.

There's clearly on-screen heat between Danielson and Kingston, which was evident even before the pay-per-view. We could definitely see this storyline continuing and it things could get heated between the two factions this week.

#2 Athena faces off with Jade Cargill again

Athena, fka Ember Moon in WWE, made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing, coming out to back up Kris Statlander and Anna Jay as they faced off against Jade Cargill and her baddies.

A six-woman tag match is clearly being set up, and Athena could very well confront Cargill again on Dynamite. She has only made a brief appearance in AEW so far, and it would be great if we could see her hit either Red Velvet or Kiera Hogan with The Eclipse.

#1 MJF "no shows" AEW Dynamite

Multiple reports are now stating that the situation between MJF and Tony Khan was resolved at some point in the weekend, at least for now, and the story with him is now a work.

With that in mind, AEW and The Salt of the Earth are clearly doing a good job so far of blurring the truth between reality and storyline, and MJF not showing up on Dynamite for a few weeks would not be surprising.

