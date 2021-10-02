5 things AEW could learn from WWE 

(The article reflects the views of the author and not of Sportskeeda)

AEW vs. WWE - is all that fans hear these days. People have been yearning for Monday Night Wars to return, which transformed pro wrestling. WCW took their content and ensured that it was different from WWE. Their p felt different from the 'cartoonish' world that WWE presented.

But WWE learned from their competition. The situation demanded it, and fans got stars like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Mick Foley, and many more. Eventually, WWE prevailed over WCW and became the biggest wrestling company in the world.

However, with the rise of AEW, things are a bit different. WWE is a global powerhouse, garnering massive revenues with multiple billion-dollar deals across broadcast, television, and streaming. So WWE and Vince McMahon have nothing to worry about when it comes to their profit margins.

On the other hand, AEW is just a little over two years old. While their growth is outstanding, there is still a lot to learn. Here are five lessons AEW could learn from WWE.

#5 AEW should invest in promo school

Let's not take anything away from the current crop of guys in AEW. Cody Rhodes, MJF, Chris Jericho, and a few others can cut some of the best promos in the business. The promos are better due to the freedom of being unscripted. But if one were to look a little deeper, they would find something amiss.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, for instance, does not have the same energy on the mic. While his promos are serviceable, his in-ring work is way superior to his mic skills.

Another example is Jungle Boy. While he's a part of the Jurassic Express, it's hard to recall when's the last time he cut a decent promo.

WWE Superstars are expected to master the ropes and the mic in the Performance Centre. AEW might not have the kind of resources that WWE does (at the moment), but pushing more people to learn to cut promos will help in the long run. Considering that they now have CM Punk in their ranks, that dynamic could change very quickly.

