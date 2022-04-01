5 things AEW subtly told us on AEW Dynamite this week: Ex-WWE star sets eyes on major title; Jade Cargill's 30th opponent; top faction to split up soon?

Welcome to this week's column on things AEW subtly told us during the latest installment of Dynamite.

The company kickstarted the Wednesday night show from where it left off last week with a two-hour action-packed match card and storyline development.

We also got to see the shocking arrival of Toni Storm, who made her in-ring debut against The Bunny. In the main event, Andrade and Darby Allin tore the house down with spine-chilling performances.

Now, without further ado, let's quickly dive into subtle things you may have probably missed during the episode.

#5 CM Punk has his sights set on AEW World Championship

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



The Best in the World is ready for gold

“Before my time in @AEW is over, I will be World’s Champion.” - @CMPunk The Best in the World is ready for gold “Before my time in @AEW is over, I will be World’s Champion.” - @CMPunk The Best in the World is ready for gold 🏆https://t.co/JJgYbU0dw6

CM Punk continued his winning momentum on Wednesday night when he defeated Max Caster in a relatively one-sided affair. Another victory meant that The Straight Edge Superstar is now 13-1 in singles competition.

Last week, Punk made a title gesture around his waist, thus hinting that he would go after either the TNT or AEW World Championship. The 43-year-old eventually revealed his clear intentions during a post-match segment this week.

In another captivating promo, CM Punk asserted that he would fulfill his prophecy of becoming the world champion before finishing off the final chapter of his illustrious career in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar also put Adam Cole and Hangman Page on notice, saying that he wouldn't mind facing any of them for the title down the road.

#4 Jade Cargill will have a formidable 30th opponent in Marina Shafir

Jade Cargill is the reigning TBS Champion!

Jade Cargill has undoubtedly become a force to be reckoned with in the women's division. Following her dominant victory over Tay Conti at Revolution, Cargill's undefeated streak amassed to 29-0.

On Dynamite this week, Smart Mark Sterling gave Jade Cargill two options for her 30th opponent in AEW.

Sterling initially named Leva Bates, but that didn't sit well with Cargill. The latter's second option turned out to be MMA fighter Marina Shafir, who's yet to make her Dynamite/Rampage debut.

The reigning TBS Champion vowed to make Shafir her 30th victim. While nothing is set in stone yet, the company appears to have planted seeds for this mega match.

Earlier on the show, a video package featuring Marina Shafir was aired on television programming, which most likely shed light on her impending arrival. It's almost a foregone conclusion that Shafir and Cargill will soon be in the same ring slugging it out for the coveted prize.

#3 Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler slowly turning babyface; The Pinnacle split up on the horizon?

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler got a massive spotlight on Dynamite this week. The two men were involved in a heated altercation with MJF and had a grueling tag team match against The Gunn Club.

In an interview backstage, MJF appeared alongside FTR, trying to badmouth Wardlow so that the former Pinnacle member goes into FTR's bad books. However, Dax Harwood asserted that he and Cash Wheeler are still friends with Mr. Mayhem.

Friedman, who's hell-bent on erasing his former henchman from history, attempted a signature group hand gesture. FTR clearly seemed to have second thoughts before they eventually placed their hands-on on their leader.

This wasn't the only friction teased between the stablemates. Fast forward to the bout between FTR and The Gunn Club, a vengeful Wardlow contravened security and made his way to the arena while laying his hands on security. However, Mr. Mayhem again remained unsuccessful in reaching anywhere close to MJF.

This doesn't sit well with FTR, who pushed MJF away after their victory over The Gunn Club. It's only a matter of time before Harwood and Wheeler embrace the good guys' persona, and when they do, The Pinnacle will be another faction to have torn apart.

#2 Wheeler Yuta steadily earning William Regal's respect

Wheeler Yuta and William Regal

Wheeler Yuta has been on the receiving end of a significant push from the AEW boss. The rising star showed a valiant effort in a losing outing against Bryan Danielson. Even in defeat, Yuta looked aggressive and pushed Danielson to his limits.

William Regal, who was sitting at the commentary table during the bout, uttered, "I'm very, very impressed with the young Yuta today." The WWE legend massively put Yuta over with his kind words.

Wheeler Yuta's tendency to hang with one of the best technically sound wrestlers clearly seems to have impressed Regal. Sooner or later, Yuta will receive an opportunity to thrive under Regal's mentorship.

#1 Possible direction for the feud between Hangman Page and Adam Cole

Adam Page and Adam Cole

Hangman Page and Adam Cole have been on a collision course since the former successfully retained his AEW World title against The Panama City Playboy at Revolution.

Cole has since been hell-bent on carrying the world title around his waist. He even went above and beyond to steal the championship from Hangman Page last week. Even more so, Cole helped reDRagon steal Jurassic Express' tag team titles.

However, The Undisputed Elite didn't get to relish much time with the titles. This week, Page, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus regained possession of their respective championships.

The entire complexion of the Hangman Page-Adam Cole feud appears to be shifting towards a faction war involving reDRagon and Jurassic Express. The company could book a six-man tag team match featuring both teams with AEW World and Tag Team titles on the line.

Did you miss any of these subtle hints from AEW Dynamite this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's AEW Dynamite? Yes No 1 votes so far