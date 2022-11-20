5 Things AEW subtly told us at Full Gear 2022: Jon Moxley possibly set to go on indefinite hiatus; WWE legend turns heel; former NXT Champion teases character change?

AEW Full Gear 2022 is in the history books, and the pay-per-view exceeded expectations.

A huge number of noteworthy moments took place, including multiple title changes. Jamie Hayter was crowned the new women’s champion, MJF was crowned the new world champion, and Samoa Joe became a double champion. He won the TNT Championship to add to the ROH Television Championship he already possesses.

The company told us several things, and we will now look at a few things Tony Khan told us over the course of the show.

5. Is Jon Moxley taking a hiatus from AEW?

Multiple reports have come out in the past that after losing to CM Punk at All Out, Jon Moxley was scheduled to go on vacation.

However, the Second City Saint was stripped of the title following the brawl post-All Out. Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time world champion. However, after his loss to the MJF, it seems like the former Dean Ambrose will finally be taking his vacation and will be off television for a while.

4. William Regal to split from BCC and manage MJF?

William Regal and MJF had an intense and entertaining promo battle on Dynamite a few weeks back in the lead-up to the main event. Many fans felt it was foreshadowing a William Regal heel turn, and they were proven right.

The former NXT General Manager was managing BCC since joining AEW, but it seems he will turn his focus towards MJF after playing the decisive role in the finish to the main event.

While Moxley and the referee passed out during the match, Regal passed a brass knuckles to the Salt of the Earth. The latter then hit the former champion with the weapon, leading to his victory.

It now seems that Regal could be managing MJF in a heel gimmick.

3. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on a collision course

Swerve Strickland has fully embraced his heel persona in recent weeks. Keith Lee has consistently disapproved of the former NXT North American champion’s methods.

The issues escalated further when Swerve tried to urge the Limitless One to use underhanded tactics to defeat the Acclaimed at Full Gear.

Keith Lee refused, which led to Swerve slapping him. Lee had enough and walked out of the match, leaving his partner alone in the ring against the Acclaimed. Bowens and Caster easily defended their titles.

2. Sammy Guevara to dethrone Chris Jericho?

The Four-way match for the ROH World Championship was one of the most star-studded matches in AEW this year.

Chris Jericho defended against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli at Full Gear. With the match being every man for himself, Sammy Guevara turned on Jericho momentarily and delivered a GTH and a Phoenix Splash for a near fall.

The Ocho eventually emerged victorious after delivering a Judas Effect to Castagnoli. After the match, the Spanish God seemed agitated in what could be a long-term story to put Guevara over, and it feels like it’s a matter of time before Jericho and Guevara have a full-blown feud.

1. AEW is all in on Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter is one of the best homegrown stars in any division in AEW. Her rise has been organic, and she has held her own despite playing second fiddle to Britt Baker for large parts of her television time.

Few expected her to defeat Toni Storm for the women’s title, but Hayter, with assistance from Reba and Baker, came out on top to lift the title.

Dissension between the two has been teased multiple times in the past, and it feels like Britt Baker will be Hayter’s future rival. One thing is for sure, Jamie Hayter is currently a top player in AEW.

What did you make of Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section below.

