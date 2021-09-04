5 Things AEW subtly told us on Rampage: Malakai Black destroyed another wrestler, CM Punk to main event All Out?

Rampage emanated from the NOW Arena in Chicago as AEW presented their final show before All Out. CM Punk made his second appearance on the Friday night show ahead of his match against Darby Allin.

Malakai Black continued to torment the Nightmare Family as he and Lee Johnson opened the show. Dr. Britt Baker tried her hardest to make life hard for her opponent at All Out, Kris Statlander. Eddie Kingston and Miro got personal on the show ahead of their TNT Championship match at All Out.

Daniel Garcia and 2point0 vowed to incapacitate Darby Allin to prevent him from making it to All Out as the two young superstars clashed in the main event of Rampage with CM Punk on commentary. With so much happening, let's jump into five things AEW subtly told us at Rampage.

#5. CM Punk to main event All Out in his AEW debut?

CM Punk joined the commentary booth for the AEW Rampage main event between Daniel Garcia and Darby Allin.

During the match, Chris Jericho quizzed CM Punk on how he was feeling before All Out. After all, the Second City Saint will return to action after seven long years. CM Punk expressed a great deal of nervousness and added that the Chicago crowd being behind him only added to the pressure.

Punk also mentioned that he wasn't quite sure if he could hang around with the younger guys in AEW, especially someone as good as Darby Allin.

Considering the fact that Darby Allin staring down CM Punk was the final moment before All Out, their match will probably be the main event of All Out and all eyes will be on CM Punk as his return is the biggest story in wrestling right now.

Expectations will be sky-high but one can safely bet on Punk and Darby Allin to deliver on the biggest stage for AEW at All Out.

