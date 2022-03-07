5 things AEW subtly told us at Revolution 2022: William Regal's potential on-screen role, Former WWE Champion to turn heel?

The first of AEW's four annual marquee events, Revolution, has come to an end. No champions were dethroned, although Britt Baker emerged with an entirely new title design.

The Face of the Revolution was crowned, deciding a future challenger for the TNT title, as Scorpio Sky looks set to face champion Sammy Guevara on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara was the only sanctioned champion not to defend his title, instead defending the title on Rampage and Dynamite either side of the event.

The Spanish God participated in a spot-heavy tornado trios match, emerging victorious alongside Sting and Darby Allin against the AHFO. But what else happened that left subtle messages, perhaps detailing future plans or laying out plot lines? Let's have a look.

#5 Thunder Rosa is the next AEW Women's Champion

Will Thunder Rosa be the next AEW Women's Champion?

Britt Baker may have managed to keep the belt around her waist following Revolution, but it won't be long before her next challenger is determined and scheduled to face the role model.

Thunder Rosa fought an uphill battle against Baker's allies at ringside. Despite submitting and pinning the champion for all to see, still failed to walk away with the official victory.

Instead, Rosa will have to make another attempt for the title, challenging Leyla Hirsch in a women's title eliminator match on this week's Dynamite. The challenger will go on to face the champion at St Patrick's Day Slam, the same event that last year saw Rosa and Britt tear one another to shreds in a Lights Out match.

Heading to the event, a coronation for Rosa as the AEW Women's Champion is most likely.

#4 MJF and Wardlow are set for a blood feud

MJF has had Wardlow under his employment for the majority of his AEW tenure now, with the big-man serving as his hired muscle and rescuing the Long Islander on countless occasions.

Despite his presence always bearing fruit, Friedman has grown to be unappreciative of what Wardlow does. This has led to growing disdain and crucially, conflict between the Pinnacle leader and Mr. Mayhem.

Wardlow has looked fit to explode on MJF and his fellow Pinnacle members for some time now, growing tired of Shawn Spears sharing and occasionally trying to hijack his spotlight and becoming impatient with MJF's attitude.

Tensions were seemingly put on ice when Wardlow helped MJF upset CM Punk in Chicago on Dynamite. But that all went out the window in the rematch as the new TNT title challenger instead favored Punk, allowing the Second City Saint to hit his rival with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Wardlow's stock is at its highest and has just cost MJF his most personal match, the two are set for an implosion of nuclear proportions and an intense feud as they face each other in the coming weeks.

#3 The Elite-reDRagon storyline doesn't need titles

Heading into Revolution, one of the central plotlines has been the unsustainable alliance between the Young Bucks and reDRagon and their quest for gold. Adam Cole leads both the tag teams and has been trying to get the two entities to work under the same banner with the same goal, which is domination of AEW.

That has proved to be easier said than done when the two teams in question are reDRagon and the Young Bucks, who have had a legendary ongoing rivalry that predates the NXT dominance, which Cole, O'Reilly and Fish enjoyed.

The Young Bucks and reDRagon were both victorious in the battle royale matches to determine challengers for the tag team championships, leading to a clash between the two teams as to who would aim for the gold.

It was an opportunity for Tony Khan to put the gold on either all members of the Undisputed Era or the SuperKliq. But with Hangman Page and Jurassic Express retaining their titles, it would appear their eventual implosion will be void of championship gold.

#2 William Regal set to manage Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

What will be William Regal's role in All Elite Wrestling?

One of the most surprising moments to come from Revolution was the debut of former NXT General Manager William Regal. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley went to war with one another, leaving the ring a bloody mess and fulfilling the promise of their initial interaction.

The finish saw Moxley reverse a submission into a pinfall for the three-count, formally ending their battle but doing nothing to separate the two wrestlers as they continued to lay into one another.

That was when Regal made his entrance, akin to a disgusted father who had walked in on two siblings fighting, literally slapping sense into both men before encouraging the two to shake hands. It would seem Regal is in AEW to work with two like-minded fighters, potentially completing the trinity.

#1 Chris Jericho is set for a full heel turn

The Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho storyline heading into AEW Revolution made sure to test every facet of Jericho's AEW persona. The Inner Circle as a faction was brought to its knees as Santana and Ortiz were influenced by Kingston's words against the Inner Circle and, more importantly, Chris Jericho.

Jericho's own failings, such as his Mimosa Mayhem loss to Orange Cassidy, were brought up by Eddie Kingston as the Mad King made it his mission to break down the Demo God.

It all came to a head at AEW Revolution, with the former AEW World Champion taking on Kingston, in what can be argued as his most important match. The intensely physical contest came to a close when Kingston submitted Le Champion with a stretch plum.

Jericho had promised he would shake Kingston's hand should the Mad King emerge the winner but failed to deliver on his promise when Eddie extended his hand. It would appear the two are far from done, and the former AEW World Champion may well fall back into his heelish tendencies in the future.

What did you make of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha