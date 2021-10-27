5 Things you forgot about CM Punk's wrestling career - Still holds a WWE record, Forgotten first WWE match

CM Punk is back, signing with AEW last month and debuting live in his hometown of Chicago on AEW Rampage, to one of the biggest pops in recent memory. Punk wrestled his first match in AEW at All Out, defeating Darby Allin in a closely contested match-up. Punk has since remained undefeated in AEW and is set to face Bobby Fish next.

With CM Punk now back in the ring, we decided to go back and take a look at his career and look at a few things some fans may have forgotten including CM Punk's run in TNA Wrestling, his first WWE tryout match against a staple of the Attitude era and his role as an extra at WrestleMania 22 while he was still in OVW.

#5 Fastest WWE triple crown winner

CM Punk as WWE World Heavyweight Champion

CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time when he cashed in Money in the Bank and pinned Edge in June 2008.

Punk then won the Tag-Team Championships alongside Kofi Kingston in October of the same year with the duo beating Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr to win gold.

Punk went on to beat William Regal on the January 19th, 2009 episode of WWE RAW to win his first Intercontinental Championship and sealed his Triple Crown in 203 days, the fastest to date.

The second fastest Triple Crown winner is WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, fka Diesel, who did it in 227 days.

#4 CM Punk's forgotten WWE tryout match

CM Punk had his first WWE tryout match in May 2005 against former Intercontinental Champion Val Venis. The match lasted about 7 minutes with Punk getting a chance to show off what he was capable of. Venis ended up winning the match after hitting the Money Shot from the top turnbuckle.

Punk's tryout match ended up being a success and he was soon signed by WWE and sent to their developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, in September 2005.

