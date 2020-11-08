5 Things Sting could do at AEW Full Gear

Tonight, AEW will present their final pay-per-view of 2020, Full Gear. It's a show that is completely stacked from top to bottom, but could a surprise appearance or debut be on the cards? It appears that AEW will have its largest crowd since the global pandemic began, with around 1,000 fans expected to be in attendance at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. So if Sting was to make his debut, now would be a great time to do so with a live crowd being present to experience this and to elevate the debut. But if Sting does arrive in All Elite Wrestling, where should his focus lie?

#5 Sting could present the AEW World Championship to the winner of Kingston vs. Moxley

One man will be forced to say the words 'I QUIT' tonight at Full Gear.

It's @JonMoxley vs. @MadKing1981 in an 'I QUIT MATCH' with the #AEW World Championship on the line.



Order #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday, Nov 7th on all major cable & satellite providers. pic.twitter.com/zI8X13ezBC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2020

AEW has previously taken the opportunity to make their PPV championship bouts feel even more special by having a guest involved in championship presentations.

At Double or Nothing 2019, Bret 'Hitman' Hart was on hand to present the brand-new AEW World Championship title to the world for the first time, and more recently at Double or Nothing 2020, Mike Tyson was given the honor of presenting the TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes when he defeated Lance Archer. It is not that farfetched to envisage AEW bringing in a special guest to present the World Championship to the winner of the grudge match between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, and who better than the Icon himself, Sting. Moxley and Kingston are set to have an absolutely brutal 'I Quit' match in the PPV's main event, with their feud being one that seemily has become more personal with each Dynamite episode that passes. The conclusion of this match could see a boyhood dreaming finally coming true for Eddie Kingston, or a relieved Jon Moxley overcoming his most personal battle in AEW to-date, and a superb way to elevate this moment for either of these competitors would be for Sting to be the man to present the beautiful AEW World Championship to the victor and raise his hand at the end of a highly anticipated PPV.