5-time WWE champion to debut at AEW Beach Break after release? Exploring the possibility

AEW Dynamite Beach Break could also potentially feature the debut of a former WWE star. The show is set to take place on May 14, 2024. The most anticipated clash of the night is the steel cage match between Samoa Joe and Jon Moxley.

Cedric Alexander signed with WWE in 2016 after an impressive performance in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. When he first joined the company, he had a pretty good run in the cruiserweight division and even won the Cruiserweight Title. However, his most significant storyline involved him joining Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and Bobby Lashley to form the Hurt Business. During this time, he even won the RAW Tag Team Championship one time with Benjamin. Over the years, The Hurt Business dissolved, and eventually, all the members of the group left the company except for Alexander. However, Cedric was released from his contract earlier this year, making him a free agent.

Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP have since joined AEW and have been enjoying a successful run as The Hurt Syndicate. Shelton and Bobby are also the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. MVP has been on the lookout for new members who fit their criteria, and it looks like Cedric Alexander could be the perfect fit given his previous relationship with them.

Hence, Cedric could potentially show up at AEW Dynamite Breach Break and align himself with The Hurt Syndicate. He could also be used in the MJF storyline after Lashley told him he would have an answer if he could join their group. Lashley could instead introduce Cedric as a better option to Maxwell, which could upset The Devil, prompting him to attack the former Cruiserweight Champion, thereby kickstarting their feud.

Cedric Alexander revealed advice he received from John Cena during his time in WWE

During his time in WWE, Cedric Alexander was one of the main stars of the cruiserweight division and even held the Cruiserweight Title for 181 days. During this time, he was always on the road and even competed in a lot of live events. He also received some valuable advice that helped put things in perspective for him.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE star said that John Cena once sat him down and told him he needed to protect himself as champion during his matches.

"There was a time when I was Cruiserweight Champion, and I was really running the house show loop a lot and stuff like that. Cena sat down and watched all of my matches and reminded me 'cause he actually sat down and watched the Cruiserweight title match with me and Mustafa. And I believe I was working Buddy Murphy in one of these house event live shows, and he really sat me down and said hey, you are a champ. You gotta, you gotta present yourself a certain way. You can't, like, have people give them so much when you are the attraction in the match. So make sure you protect yourself as champion." [6:02 onwards]

It will be interesting to see whether Cedric Alexander joins AEW in the future.

