5 times superstars cut great promos after AEW Dynamite went off the air

Back in 2019, when AEW stepped foot in a world dominated by a juggernaut in WWE, no one thought that Tony Khan's promotion would provide tough competition. Well, that's most likely because no company could fill the void left by WCW all those years ago.

But surprisingly, All Elite Wrestling did, and reached even higher heights in no time. The fact is that in such a short history, the company was able to produce some unforgettable moments.

Some of these unforgettable moments have come in the form of off-the-air promos that AEW stars have delivered. Aside from WWE, does anyone remember a heartfelt promo speech given by superstars from other promotions?

It must be hard to recall. However, the credit goes to some of the AEW stars for emotionally developing their place in people's hearts through their passionate promos.

In this article, we'll take a look at the five best promos delivered by AEW stars after the show went off the air.

#5 AEW's Eddie Kingston took numerous shots at WWE (June 26th, 2021)

Eddie Kingston

We will start our list with the most recent one, where Eddie Kingston took shots at WWE on the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite. The show itself was remarkable for a lot of reasons.

The episode aired on the Saturday night slot, which is only the second time the AEW has produced the show on this day of the week. The company made the night even more special by having an emphatic World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy.

After the show went off the air, Eddie Kingston came out to the ring with Penta El Zero Miedo. Kingston started by putting over Jungle Boy. He asked fans to applaud AEW's young sensation for putting on a great fight against Omega.

#AEW Exclusive Post #AEWDynamite comments from @MadKing1981, following the #AEW World Championship between @boy_myth_legend and the champion @KennyOmegamanX.



AEW Dynamite returns to LIVE WEDNESDAY night broadcasts this Wednesday, June 30 at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/nOzLA54h6P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

Kingston then proceeded to take various jibes at WWE, stating that AEW listens to their fans more than WWE:

"Because the competition sometimes doesn’t want to hear there fans. Oh, I guess I’m burning another bridge — surprise. Ladies and gentlemen, AEW cares about their fans. Because we are not here just to get ourselves a paycheck" said Kingston

AEW's Eddie Kingston also added that people won't see exciting main event matches in other promotions. This wasn't it as he said that legends in their company are treated respectfully, unlike in other companies:

"You saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel. You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend (Penta) on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel. Ladies and gentlemen, I was supposed to send you home happy, but I’m speaking from my heart. The bottom line is this: We are AEW. We will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you."

The fact is that every word that came out of Eddie Kingston's mouth was too relatable. The aftermath of the promo sparked chaos among the wrestling fanbase. Some appreciated Kingston, while others came forward to defend WWE. Nevertheless, this promo will go down as one of the most memorable in AEW's history.

