The TNT championship has passed through a lot of hands recently, with the latest acquisition being made by Scorpio Sky. While Sammy Guevara tried to defend his gold in a streak vs. title encounter, Sky emerged as the winner with the help of Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant.

The TNT Belt has had a lot of pursuers over the years, and things are the same today. There are a myriad of AEW wrestlers who would love to see the championship belt around their waist, but Scorpio Sky has proven that it won't be easy to acquire it. Wardlow, for instance, looked like a promising wrestler to defeat Scorpio, but he was thwarted by MJF in the title match.

It remains to be seen who will be the first to take the title from Scorpio Sky. Here are 5 AEW stars who have what it takes to possibly grab the TNT championship belt this year.

#5 On our list of top 5 AEW stars who might win the TNT title in 2022: Hook

Hook is one of the freshest talents on the All Elite Wrestling roster. He elicits some of the loudest cheers from AEW fans every time he makes an appearance in the ring.

The Team Taz member oozes confidence in everything from his entrance music to his moveset. His swagger as he strolls into the ring and leans into the corner captivates fans and enrages opponents even before the bell. Taz's son is no slouch in the ring either, as he decimates opponents with a large array of suplexes, holds and reversals.

Against Scorpio Sky's quick moves, Hook might be the perfect opponent. Tony Khan has always put an emphasis on promoting younger talent. This motive will be served if Hook is able to take the title from Scorpio Sky. Furthermore, Taz's son has a lot of potential as a future face of the company, and this will be a step towards that goal.

#4 Darby Allin might regain the title again

Darby Allin has been referred to as one of the four pillars of AEW a number of times. While he fell off the radar for a while, Sting's protege has once again featured prominently in AEW shows recently. This might hint at how his storyline might take him to the top once again.

Sting has already held the TNT title belt before. It took a grueling fight with Cody Rhodes for him to win the championship title at the second annual AEW Full Gear pay-per-view in Jacksonville, FL at Daily’s Place.

With Scorpio Sky currently holding the title, someone like Darby Allin would be a worthy contender to take back the title. Darby's reckless fighting style would surely be a treat to watch against the current TNT champion.

#3 Wheeler Yuta is quickly rising up the ranks in AEW

Wheeler Yuta has not taken part in many high-profile matches so far, but his skill in the ring has impressed a lot of fans. In the recent match against Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, he put up an impressive show of resiliency. In the end, Wheeler Yuta even had an interaction with William Regal, which may point to a larger storyline for the young AEW star.

A TNT Championship win would be the perfect way to launch Wheeler Yuta into the big league. Yuta is a fast-paced performer, which would enable him to keep up with Scorpio Sky and make the match a great watch.

#2 MJF may turn his focus to winning the TNT Championship

MJF's feud with CM Punk has developed into another war with Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem was recently able to become the face of the revolution and earn a shot at the TNT championship title. However, the match did not end well for the former Pinnacle member, as he was ambushed by MJF. This effectively marks the start of Wardlow and MJF's feud.

MJF could possibly change tracks and go for Scorpio Sky's Championship belt. This would serve to raise the stakes in the MJF-Wardlow feud and make for a memorable war between the two AEW stars.

#1 Wardlow can beat Scorpio Sky to get the title win

Wardlow @RealWardlow @AEW Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder Only way I could look better is with the TNT Title on my shoulder 😏 @AEW https://t.co/9JbyxLPIFz

Wardlow had Scorpio Sky on the ropes in their match for the TNT Championship title. If it wasn't for Pinnacle members intervening and taking out their former stablemate, there was a good chance that Mr. Mayhem would be crowned the new champion.

The feud between Wardlow and MJF may escalate even further in the future. This could end in either MJF demolishing Mr. Mayhem, or the more likely possibility of Wardlow finally winning the title of TNT Champion.

Edited by Prem Deshpande