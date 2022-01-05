5 Most underrated AEW tag teams of 2021

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 1984: Houston Wrestling: One of the hottest tags I've ever seen. Midnight Express vs. Rock N' Roll Express. This is awesome. #OnThisDay in 1984: Houston Wrestling: One of the hottest tags I've ever seen. Midnight Express vs. Rock N' Roll Express. This is awesome. https://t.co/1jGUXJWMs0

AEW has been promoting tag team wrestling since day one. At their inaugural Double or Nothing press conference, The Lucha Brothers made a surprise appearance and attacked The Young Bucks. This is the first time that we have seen any physical confrontation under the AEW banner. AEW proved its intention regarding tag wrestling that day.

Tag Team wrestling has been an attraction for a long time. In Mexico, tag teams usually overshadow the singles competition. In the US, it reached its peak during the 80s. The teams such as the Rock N Roll Express, The Road Warriors, and The Midnight Express were super “over”. WWF also had their fair share of tag teams like the Hart Foundation, The Demolition, and the British Bulldogs.

Tag team wrestling uses a different variation of wrestling psychology. In the tag team bout the heel team restricts one babyface member from tagging his partner. Thus draws “heat” on the babyface team. The art of tag team psychology is to time the tag for the babyface team to make their comeback. An occurrence of such a perfect tag is known as the “hot tag”.

AEW has a deep pool of tag teams. Some of them rarely make an appearance on the main shows. The following list will feature five tag teams from AEW who can be considered underrated.

5. Best Friends was given less screen time at AEW last year

This was probably unintentional as Trent Barretta was out injured. But since Trent’s return, he hasn’t been seen teaming up with Chuckie T in a traditional tag team bout. The duo teamed up with Orange Cassidy to face off against Adam Cole and the Red Dragon.

Best Friends was formed in PWG. They also appeared in NJPW. The duo competed in the World Tag League in 2017 and 2018. They were acquired by AEW in 2019.

Chuckie T and Trent Barretta are very “over” as a babyface tag team. Fans like to cheer for them each time they go for their group hug. Their Parking Lot Fight against Santana and Ortiz was rated five stars by Dave Meltzer. They deserve to be in the tag title scene in 2022.

