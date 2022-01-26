5 unexpected wrestling reunions the fans could get in AEW

One of the most endearing elements of watching AEW is the fact that the company doesn't shy away from wrestling history.

Whether it be an old stable or tag team, All Elite Wrestling has made references to it when two or more characters are involved, and it always generates strong reactions from the fans.

The company has created a universe that embraces wrestling's past in a major way. They have also established their own units that have developed a connection with their fanbase and may have separated along the way for various reasons.

All Elite Wrestling has become a place for wrestling fans to fully admire these pairings and groups, so the reunion feels earned.

The possibilities have become endless thanks to a fantastic roster of talent that has been assembled over the past three years. It makes for some compelling moments that fans have to wait to see.

In this article, let's take a look at five unexpected wrestling reunions in AEW.

5) Former AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian)

The tag team of Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian, better known as SCU, became the first AEW World Tag Team Champions by defeating The Lucha Brothers in the finals.

After losing the gold, they went on a cold streak and eventually went out on their own to succeed. Kazarian split his time between singles action and teaming with Christopher Daniels.

However, the partnership between Daniels and Kazarian went on a losing streak themselves and put an ultimatum of "if they lost their next match, they would split." It led to a showdown with then AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks. In a bloody war, SCU came up short and lost to the Young Bucks.

Meanwhile, Scorpio Sky found early singles success before getting an opportunity at the TNT Championship. He came up short to Brodie Lee at the time, but Sky eventually earned another shot after winning the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. Scorpio once again lost, this time to Darby Allin. This made Sky snap and beat down the champion.

Sky soon aligned himself with "All Ego" Ethan Page to form The Men of the Year. The duo has feuded with the likes of Sting, Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, and The Inner Circle.

However, many fans miss the SCU unit of Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian. They make a formidable tag team that has put on stellar matchups worldwide. Their reunion would be a welcome sight for sure.

