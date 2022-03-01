5 ways to bring Brian Cage back to AEW television

Long before Keith Lee joined AEW, Brian Cage was a rising star and one of the promotion's few big men. Unfortunately, Cage has been absent from Dynamite and Rampage lately for reasons unknown.

The Machine initially debuted for All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing in 2020. He became a founding member of Team Taz and was the first holder of Taz's unofficial FTW Championship in the promotion. He would challenge for both the AEW World Championship and the TNT title, but came up short both times.

Cage suffered an injury in September of last year which initially took him out of the picture. However, recent reports have indicated that his AEW contract has been extended. If true, Cage's return to the company could be imminent.

With that in mind, let's explore five ways AEW could bring Brian Cage back to television.

#5. Revamp Brian Cage's gimmick and persona

Cage's in-ring work is as impressive as his physique, and it's likely the reason he has such a loyal following. However, The Machine's gimmick seems to be lacking in many ways. His portrayal of a brooding monster would be more at home in WWE.

Cage needs a bigger personality behind his persona. Up until now, he's simply played a stoic beast in Taz's stable, but it's time he lets AEW fans know that he can shine as a character.

Tony Khan's promotion likes to balance realistic characters with goofy, playful gimmicks. In this wide spectrum of personas, there's plenty of room for Cage to find his place. Playing on his "Machine" nickname could pay off big if he pairs it with the right attitude.

#4. Pair Cage with a manager to make his promo segments more memorable

Unfortunately, Brian Cage has not demonstrated the best promo talent so far. No matter how good they are in the ring, not all wrestlers can perform equally well in backstage segments.

While Taz obviously worked hard to get The Machine over, the ECW legend also had rising stars Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs on his hands. And with Hook becoming an instant sensation, it feels like there might be even less room to stand out in Team Taz.

Oftentimes, talented wrestlers simply need a manager to get them over or generate heat with the crowd. Much like Yokozuna of old, Cage has the physique and the presence to be a major force, but the right manager could take him to the next level.

#3. Make Cage attack Hangman Adam Page and remind fans of his win over the Cowboy

During the April 28, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, Brian Cage shocked fans when he beat Hangman Page clean. The Machine looked impressive as he dominated the future champion in a quick match.

Since then, Hangman has gone on to become AEW World Champion on the back of one of the most acclaimed stories in the promotion's young history. He's even beaten the likes of Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson and Lance Archer recently.

Assuming Hangman is still the champion, Cage could return and goad the Cowboy into a fight based on their past rivalry. Brian's previous victory over Page was resounding and could be utilized to instantly catapult him back into the main event scene.

#2. Pair Brian Cage with Lance Archer - another struggling big wrestler

Much like Cage, Lance Archer seems more like a simply large opponent than a legitimate threat lately. Archer has had more title shots than Cage, but has only been able to capture the NJPW United States Championship from Jon Moxley so far.

Most recently, The Murderhawk Monster came up short against Hangman Page in a brutal Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship.

An easy storyline could be built around Archer and Cage forming a deadly alliance. This, coupled with the promo-art of Jake "the Snake" Roberts, could make for a dominant faction.

They could easily go after the Tag Team Championships or assist each other in capturing singles titles. And if the two monsters eventually turned on each other, it could lead to an epic showdown.

#1. Make Brian Cage challenge for the TNT Championship and win

Brian Cage has been a formidable opponent for all of AEW's talent. Cage has proven that he can go toe-to-toe with some of the greatest wrestlers in the industry today. But at this stage, picking up a championship will give him far more legitimacy.

If AEW booked a returning Cage to immediately challenge for the TNT Championship and win it, fans would be forced to take him far more seriously. The Machine would be the first wrestler to pick up a win in this way, instantly making him one of the most dominant wrestlers in the company.

Additionally, having Brian Cage continue the TNT title's tradition of open challenges will make him seem even more powerful.

