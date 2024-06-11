5 Ways Britt Baker can make her return to AEW

Britt Baker is arguably among AEW's most successful homegrown talents. Over the past five years, she has established herself as the cornerstone of the company's women's division.

After losing her AEW Women's World Title to Thunder Rosa in March 2022, Baker took a backseat in favor of her ally, Jamie Hayter. It seemed like the two friends were heading towards a blockbuster feud, but that has sadly not transpired yet. Baker last appeared on AEW programming in September 2023.

Back injuries and a lack of creative plans have kept the former champion on the sidelines for months. However, Britt Baker would be eager to butt heads with the newly signed talents of the Jacksonville-based promotion. In this article, we will look at five ways Baker could return to All Elite Wrestling.

#5 Britt Baker takes on Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo made her official All Elite Wrestling debut in January 2024. The Virtuosa participated in an intriguing feud with Toni Storm as her first program in the promotion.

After failing to capture the AEW Women's World Championship, Purrazzo has not been featured prominently on AEW Dynamite. Currently feuding with Thunder Rosa on Collision, the former TNA star has surprisingly not been given another opportunity at the top of the card.

The 30-year-old is considered one of the finest in-ring talents in the women's division. Hence, it is unfortunate that Tony Khan has not pushed Purrazzo as a main event star. However, Purrazzo's stocks could go up instantly if she sets her sights on a returning Britt Baker.

Baker has been away from television for months. An experienced performer like The Virtuosa could help the former champion dust off her ring rust. Moreover, a feud against AEW’s first-ever female signing could allow Deonna Purrazzo to re-enter the Women's World Championship picture.

#4 Britt Baker goes after Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone is currently in her first reign as the TBS Champion. Brought in to boost the company's ratings, The CEO has injected some much-needed star power into the women's division.

Before Mone's arrival, it was Britt Baker who spearheaded the growth of women's wrestling in All Elite Wrestling. Baker may not appreciate her limelight being stolen by The CEO and would be eager to put the latter back in her place.

A feud between Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone could help uplift the prestige of the TBS Championship. If Mone wants to establish herself as the most dominant female star in AEW, she must put down Baker first.

#3 Battles Thunder Rosa to conclude a personal rivalry

The issues between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa are well-documented. The two stars allegedly don't see eye-to-eye behind the scenes, which seems rather surprising considering the excellent chemistry they displayed in their historic Lights Out Match in 2021.

If Britt Baker returns to AEW soon, she must consider rekindling her rivalry against Rosa. Real-life issues always make up for compelling narratives in pro wrestling, which is evident from the iconic feud between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

After a slight fallout with the AEW audience last year, a program with La Mera Mera could help restore the intrigue around Baker.

#2 Sets her sights on Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship

Toni Storm and Britt Baker are no strangers to each other. Having battled multiple times in the past, the two performers are well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

The Timeless Star currently finds herself at the top of the women's division as the AEW Women's World Champion. However, her title reign could face a major threat if Baker sets her sights on the coveted gold.

After seemingly playing second fiddle to Jamie Hayter for months, a victory against Toni Storm is much-needed to re-establish Baker's main event status.

#1 Becomes the first female member of the new Elite

Will The Young Bucks join hands with The DMD? [Image source: stars' Instagram handles]

The New Elite has taken the majority of All Elite Wrestling into its vicious stranglehold. While The Young Bucks currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Title, Kazuchika Okada is dominating the mid-card scene as the AEW Continental Champion. However, the tyrant group has yet to extend its dominance to the women's division.

The addition of a returning Britt Baker could allow The Elite to secure a hold on the women's division as well. The DMD has historically worked better as a heel, which further justifies her potential alliance with The Young Bucks' faction.

After a long in-ring hiatus, it may take a long time for the 33-year-old star to work her way up to the AEW Women's World Championship. However, Baker could receive an instant title shot if she agrees to join hands with The Elite.

