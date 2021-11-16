5 wrestlers AEW should push after Full-Gear

AEW has proved they can make long-term storylines after we saw Adam Page pick up the win against Kenny Omega at Full Gear.

The feud began sometime around last year when the pair first broke up their tag team. Omega found fame and picked up the AEW World Championship, while Page seemed to sink lower and lower. Their paths would eventually meet as Page's popularity grew.

Following that captivating angle and the overall success of Full Gear, there are still a number of performers that need to receive strong pishes as the momentum of the company grows.

These wrestlers have had minimal screen time but are either currently held down by another wrestler, or likely learning from them. Their in-ring work and personas would only be enhanced if they received a monster push. The potential is there, and hopefully, AEW has something in the works for them too.

Of course, not every wrestler on this list has the star power to be on Page's level. The fact that AEW can invest in a wrestler has lifted morale backstage. The newer wrestlers and those working closely with other top stars for months will likely be the next to be pushed.

AEW has seemingly shifted to its next phase after Full-Gear, and will likely push new stars. These five wrestlers have shown us that they have all the potential to have massive matches at the next Full-Gear.

5. AEW could push Lee Moriarty

Lee Moriarty is one of the more recent signings at AEW and not someone most fans recognize. Despite this, he is quite the star on the Independent Circuit and has worked at a handful of other promotions.

He is also known for his special style of wrestling - "taiga style" - which the wrestler formed by combining his knowledge of other styles. Moriarty has had a fair amount of exposure in AEW so far but has only scratched the surface. As he's been learning, he's had to job out (lose) against a few wrestlers to prove his mettle.

Moriarty could do well with a big push. Tony Khan likely has this lined up and won't drop the young wrestler. Fans could use some exposure to his promos before this, as he's shown he's impressive in the ring.

Moriarty is currently paired with Matt Sydal and will hopefully get to work with him even more. Sydal might not be the best at promos, but Moriarty could be getting some training from another wrestler backstage.

He has a lot left to show AEW fans, and this will hopefully be one of AEW's biggest investments.

