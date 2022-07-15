5 wrestlers who have competed for IMPACT, AEW, and NJPW this year

The Forbidden Door was kicked wide open in 2022. While WWE has mainly stayed away from working with other promotions, AEW has made it a big part of its business strategy.

AEW already had an international feel as many Japanese wrestlers helped the company in its early stages. The likes of CIMA, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, and Riho were all a big part of AEW when it first started.

As the company solidified its foundation, more doors started to open. Tony Khan and the Elite first worked with IMPACT Wrestling as Kenny Omega and later Christian won the IMPACT World Title. The Good Brothers appeared for both companies as well.

Over the last two years, there has been a lot of talent exchange between IMPACT, AEW, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Good Brothers competed for all three promotions last year, as did Hikuleo, Minoru Suzuki, and David Finlay Jr.

Which other pro wrestlers have had at least one match in all three promotions this year? Here are five stars who have accomplished that feat in 2022.

#5 Hikuleo repeated his 2021 feat in 2022

Hikuleo primarily wrestles for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Last year, however, he appeared in both IMPACT and AEW, representing the Bullet Club. This year, he wrestled Honor No More's Vincent in a match for IMPACT Digital.

The big man has since competed for New Japan's US brand, NJPW Strong. While in the USA, he was a part of a 10-man tag team match alongside the Undisputed Elite (reDRagon and the Young Bucks) on Dynamite on June 1.

Many current and former Bullet Club members have wrestled for all three promotions, but Hikuleo has done so two years in a row.

#4 Rocky Romero has had various matches in all three promotions

Romero has been a staple of the CHAOS faction in NJPW. As AEW grew, former members Best Friends began representing the group in the new company. Due to the relationship between Beretta, Taylor, and Romero, Orange Cassidy became affiliated with CHAOS last year.

Romero reformed Roppongi Vice in AEW when he teamed with Beretta for a few matches. The duo faced the Young Bucks on Rampage in February before facing FTR for the ROH Tag Team Titles on Dynamite.

Romero and Barretta also took part in a triple threat match at Forbidden Door for the ROH and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Before the Forbidden Door event, Romero took part in an eight-man tag team match with Chaos against the United Empire. As a singles star, Romero wrestled for IMPACT, battling Eddie Edwards and Jonathan Gresham. He also faced Ace Austin for the X-Division Title in 2022.

#3 El Phantasmo has represented Bullet Club in all three promotions

elp @elpwrestling New Japan Cup 2022

Best Of Super Juniors 2022

G1 2022 New Japan Cup 2022Best Of Super Juniors 2022G1 2022 ☑ New Japan Cup 2022☑ Best Of Super Juniors 2022☑ G1 2022 https://t.co/riO9NftxXr

El Phantasmo is a member of the Bullet Club in NJPW. He's a regular in the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament and tag team action alongside Taji Ishimori. ELP's lone match for AEW was as a replacement against Sting, Darby Allin, and Shingo Tagaki at Forbidden Door in June.

He's done a little more work for IMPACT in 2022 as he wrestled with Bullet Club against Honor No More at Under Siege in May.

In other action for IMPACT, he teamed up with Jay White against Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii on an episode of IMPACT TV.

#2 Tomohiro Ishii brought his strong style to AEW and IMPACT in 2022

Ishii missed out on the All-Atlantic Title match at Forbidden Door.

As the partnerships between AEW, IMPACT, and NJPW have grown, bigger names have crossed over. Tomohiro Ishii was part of All Elite's tournament to crown the first All-Atlantic Champion. He qualified for the four-man match at Forbidden Door but had to bow out due to injury.

His other appearance in AEW was in a losing effort to Adam Cole in the early stages of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in the spring.

The Stone Pitbull also had a strong presence in IMPACT in 2022. Ishii tagged with Josh Alexander against El Phantasmo and Jay White. He faced Alexander for the IMPACT Championship at Under Siege in May. Ishii also battled Steve Maclin, Eddie Edwards, and JONAH in IMPACT Wrestling.

#1 Jay White has been a busy man in 2022

Chris Bey got some back up in IMPACT when he joined Bullet Club.

As the leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White came to IMPACT and welcomed Chris Bey to the group. He calls himself "The Catalyst" and it's certainly a nickname that makes sense. While he didn't start the year as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, he is the current titleholder, defeating Okada in June.

In IMPACT, Switchblade teamed with the Bullet Club in eight-man tag team matches in early 2022. In singles action, White faced Alex Shelley, Eric Young, and Chris Sabin. He's also tagged alongside El Phantasmo and Bey.

Due to his alliance with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks, White started appearing in AEW earlier this year. He first showed up in February, defeating Beretta on an episode of Rampage. The Switchblade recently reappeared during the build-up to the Forbidden Door event. On the show, he successfully retained his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Okada, Cole, and Hangman Page.

