5 WWE and AEW female stars who are making an insane amount of money from racy premium content

AEW and WWE women's wrestlers are not just incredibly gifted athletes, but are some of the most beautiful people on the planet. While honing their craft in the ring, they have also worked hard to sculpt their figures to look their best on television.

Leveraging their wrestling fan base, some have even tapped into their entrepreneurial spirit by offering unique content on subscription-based platforms and we're not just talking about Twitch. Websites such as OnlyFans, FanTime, and BrandArmy have provided a new avenue for these wrestlers to connect with their audience.

There’s been a surge in discussion among fans on social media regarding pro wrestlers starting such accounts, thanks to the recent departure of former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose for offering risqué content on her FanTime profile.

Outside of WWE, there are several female wrestlers from AEW jumping on the premium content bandwagon and raking in the dough. Here are 5 such stars who are making an insane amount from selling exclusive content.

#5. WWE Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux

When Scarlett Bordeaux was released from her WWE contract alongside her real-life husband Karrion Kross late last year, she would soon launch an OnlyFans account to capitalize on her recent WWE exposure and earn some extra income.

She would make her first OnlyFans post in late December 2021 and it would turn out that there’s a huge market for photos of The Smoke Show. Bordeaux quickly rose to the top .04% of all creators on the platform. In fact, the account became so popular that less than three weeks later, she had to shut down requests for custom pictures.

It's unclear whether she was forced to take down her account once she returned to WWE back in the summer. Scarlett definitely had one of the biggest followings of any current professional wrestler on the platform while she was still active on the platform.

#4. Former MMA fighter and AEW star Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant is no stranger to putting on risqué content. As a former UFC fighter and current AEW star, she is currently one of the most recognizable names in both combat sports and professional wrestling.

The blonde bombshell would parlay her name value and huge following into her own OnlyFans account. She is one of the top-earning sports athletes right now from the subscription service, even though she only launched it back in June.

PVZ admitted that she made more money from her members-only website than what she made when fought in the UFC. It's no wonder, given that she is charging members £9.99 per month and her page has over 1.5 million likes. You do the math!

#3. Former WWE Superstar Lana a.k.a CJ Perry

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Fightful is reporting in light of the Mandy Rose saga - LANA (CJ Perry)‘s BrandArmy site is so lucrative that she is making more now than she did while contracted to WWE. Fightful is reporting in light of the Mandy Rose saga - LANA (CJ Perry)‘s BrandArmy site is so lucrative that she is making more now than she did while contracted to WWE. https://t.co/6AH9m5nvmH

Lana is prominently known for her tenure in WWE, managing her real-life husband, Miro (fka Rusev). The Ravishing Russian is also known for her beauty and has grown quite the following thanks to stints in movies like Pitch Perfect and reality television series Total Divas. She recently launched her own fan subscription site on BrandArmy back in May 2022.

However, the former WWE Superstar cited the fact that her husband was not too comfortable with her going on OnlyFans, making the couple come to a compromise. In an interview on 'The Sessions' with AEW star Renee Paquette, Perry said:

“CJ Perry.com, I mean, I think that kinda gives it all, I think that’s the difference of OnlyFans. Actually, nudity is not allowed on BrandArmy. So, Miro didn’t really feel comfortable with me doing OnlyFans and Miro’s very traditional, and a very like perception person, and I’m the opposite.”

It's definitely been a boon for Perry, as she is reportedly earning more by posting her infamous “hot flexible wife” content online than she ever did in her final year with the company. Perry, who left WWE in June 2021, is yet to return to wrestling but has since branched out to other business ventures, the biggest of all seems to be her revealing content on the BrandArmy platform.

She charges a monthly subscription fee of around £15 ($19.99) for fans and was making around £18,000 within hours of it happening. It was labeled as the biggest launch date in the history of the BrandArmy website.

If Lana were to return to WWE alongside current AEW star and husband Miro, it could affect her current business on BrandArmy. It will be interesting to see if she will be forced to shut down her premium content site amid an imminent return.

#2. Former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm

In late December 2021, Toni Storm asked for and was granted a release from her WWE contract. Fans speculated what her next move would be, with many assuming that the former NXT UK Women's Champion would eventually sign with AEW.

But in the meantime, Storm announced in mid-March of 2022 that she would be launching an OnlyFans account. Few could have predicted how popular it would end up being.

The account racked up a staggering $10,000 in the first hour, with a rough total of $33,000 by the end of the weekend. The subscription-based site allows content creators to charge fans to view material, which can range from risqué to sexually explicit.

Despite the NSFW nature of the content, this hasn't affected her pro wrestling career as Toni Storm would soon debut in AEW and even become AEW Women's Champion this year. AEW President Tony Khan is known to be more lenient when it comes to pro wrestlers engaging in third-party deals. Perhaps the next person on the list could benefit from such a boss.

#1. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

bwill @skyballer77 🤑 Will Onlyfans and similar sites become the biggest employer for female entertainers in the near future?? Maybe....it's incredible how much popular female influencers can make on those sites #onlyfansgirl Mandy Rose made $500k in one week on Fantime(onlyfan clone site) 🤑🤑 Will Onlyfans and similar sites become the biggest employer for female entertainers in the near future?? Maybe....it's incredible how much popular female influencers can make on those sites Mandy Rose made $500k in one week on Fantime(onlyfan clone site) 🤑😱🤑 Will Onlyfans and similar sites become the biggest employer for female entertainers in the near future?? Maybe....it's incredible how much popular female influencers can make on those sites 😎 #onlyfansgirl https://t.co/OJ6O79Yj2k

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's departure has been the biggest news story in wrestling over the past couple of weeks. Despite being one of the top stars of the developmental brand and reigning as champion over the last year, she was promptly fired from WWE.

This was due to the content she had been sharing on her FanTime page. While many fans have been urging WWE to rehire the former NXT Women's Champion, Rose herself is definitely not holding up for cash.

According to Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, recently claimed in an interview with TMZ that God's Greatest Creation had already earned $500,000 since she was released from her contract. He predicted that his client would become the newest self-made millionaire by Christmas.

While it is unknown if God's Greatest Creation has achieved that feat, it's understandable why she wouldn't want to give up her impressive side hustle given the amount she was raking in.

