5 WWE departures who could be the Joker entrant in AEW's Owen Hart Men's Tournament

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is set to kick off on AEW Dynamite this week. Adam Cole, Rey Fenix, Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly, and Dax Harwood have qualified in recent weeks and will fight one another for a place in the Double or Nothing final.

The confirmed line-up for this stage created a dream match between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy and positioned Adam Cole against FTR's Dax Harwood. Elsewhere, Fenix will face Kyle O'Reilly.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is yet to find out the identity of his opponent as he's drawn against the Joker entrant. For those unaware, the Joker entrant in AEW represents a mystery competitor. A prime example would be current AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who got his title shot when he won the Casino Ladder Match as the Joker before heading into Full Gear and dethroning the champ.

Given the prestige of the inaugural Owen Hart tournament and AEW's proven track record when it comes to surprises, it's reasonable to expect a big name to face Samoa Joe. Let's look at five WWE departures who could answer the call:

#5. Could AEW's Joker entrant be...Goldberg?

Goldberg has been a free agent since his Universal title clash with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. On Barnburner’s No Holds Barred, the four-time world champion was reported having talks with AEW in 2019, although a move never materialized. Goldberg returned to have one more Universal title run with WWE.

Since Goldberg is a free agent, he can work on independent dates. Whether a single event or a part-time deal, the WCW legend will bring considerable value to AEW.

#4. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Fiend had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in WWE.

Bray Wyatt possesses perhaps the greatest imagination in wrestling's vast free agency, having been released by WWE in 2021.

Whether as the cult leader inspired by Waylon Mercy, the ominous Firefly Fun House presenter, or The Fiend, Bray captured fans' attention and is one of the biggest talent mishandlings in WWE history.

With such creative minds as Malakai Black, Matt Hardy, or even Danhausen on the AEW roster, adding Bray Wyatt sews together a universe of potential wrestling storylines and cinematic matches. And who better to sell the horror while making a shocking debut against Samoa Joe, one of the greatest storytellers in the business.

#3. Braun Strowman

The Titan invaded ROH in their last event before Tony Khan bought them out.

When WWE released the Monster Among Men, it was a genuine shock. Braun seemingly had the keys to the kingdom, with his physique and stature befitting Vince McMahon's perception of a main event talent.

His feud with Roman Reigns and subsequent matches involving The Tribal Chief, Brock Lesnar, and Samoa Joe helped make the titan a hot commodity in 2017, where he was even tipped to take the Universal title from Lesnar himself. He did get a reign with the strap in 2020, standing in for Roman against Goldberg at WrestleMania.

Braun and Joe have history, and AEW has fellow monsters like Lance Archer, Wardlow, and invaders such as W Morrissey to help produce unadulterated bouts.

#2. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano bowed out of NXT with now All-Elite star Kyle O'Reilly.

Johnny Gargano was the franchise player of NXT during its best years as the black & gold brand. Iconic matches with Tomasso Ciampa, Malakai Black, Andrade, and Adam Cole littered his resume. But as WWE moved away from the style best suited to Johnny Wrestling, they parted ways at the end of 2021.

Since then, fans haven't seen the former NXT Champion in a wrestling ring. Despite being in NXT together and facing one another once on TV, Gargano and Joe are yet to face each other since Johnny's elevation as a main event talent. Gargano could make a statement by avenging the 2016 loss and progress in the tournament.

#1. Cesaro

Of all the stars that have seemingly slipped through the WWE net, Cesaro is perhaps the most frustrating, given his immense talent.

The Swiss Superman spent his time with the promotion as a perennial upper midcarder, occasionally challenging for world titles but only able to muster the US and tag title reigns throughout his tenure.

However, in leaving WWE, Cesaro opened up a return to his Claudio Castagnoli persona, which brought him world gold with wXw and PWG. Joe and Cesaro are no strangers, having worked together in WWE and ROH.

Introducing Cesaro to AEW would bring about unique possibilities and dream matches with Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley. After all, Cesaro retired the Blackpool Combat Club's William Regal in NXT.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh