5 WWE Hall of Famers signed to AEW

AEW boasts one of the most impressive, largest and diverse professional wrestling rosters in history.

The company's on-screen talent pool comprises of some of the previous hottest free agents, best wrestlers in the world, and up-and-coming developing talent.

However, many of the talents signed to All Elite Wrestling have previously competed in WWE. One criticism of AEW is that the promotion has signed too many former WWE Superstars, legends, and Hall of Famers.

But a counterpoint to this criticism would be that it presents former WWE talents in a vastly different manner to how they were presented in Vince McMahon's company.

There are names on the AEW roster that hold the high honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Let's take a closer look at five such Hall of Famers currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

#5 AEW wrestler Sting

WWE Hall of Famer Sting shocked the professional wrestling world when he arrived in Tony Khan's promotion in December 2020.

Whilst it was originally thought that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion would compete in select cinematic matches, he has defied expectations and wrestled regular matches on a semi-regular basis.

At 62 years old, The Icon continues to wrestle, primarily in a tag team with his partner Darby Allin. He acts as a mentor figure to Allin, accompanying him to ringside for the majority of his matches.

After suffering a serious neck injury in 2015, Sting retired from in-ring competition in 2016 after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 32 weekend in Dallas, Texas.

However, he returned to the ring in 2021 in AEW, competing in a tag team match with Darby Allin against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution. Since then, Sting has competed at events such as Double or Nothing, Dynamite, and Grand Slam.

