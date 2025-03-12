5 years later - Revisiting the final AEW Dynamite before the COVID lockdown

COVID was a huge blow to the pro wrestling industry, especially to AEW, which was recently established. The promotion was officially introduced in 2019. The product started its flagship show, Dynamite, in October of the same year.

Ad

The Jacksonville-based promotion was hot during the initial months. In February 2020, AEW presented Revolution pay-per-view, which was a huge success and highly acclaimed by the fans. With Jon Moxley being crowned the new AEW World Champion, the company was on a roll. However, the pandemic made things difficult for AEW.

A couple of weeks after the Revolution, COVID-19 terrorized the entire world, and AEW had to undergo major changes. Before the pandemic, the show aired a blockbuster episode of Dynamite. Let's take a look at Dynamite before the COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

Ad

Trending

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Ortiz

The former Executive Vice President opened the March 11, 2020 edition of Dynamite. He was accompanied by his wife, Brandi Rhodes, to the ring. He wrestled then Inner Circle member Ortiz. The duo wrestled an explosive match, where the American Nightmare won the match with a Figure-Four lock.

After the bout, Chris Jericho reminded everyone about the Blood and Guts match between the Elite and the Inner Circle. The latter faction had attacked Nick Jackson backstage.

Ad

Result: Cody Rhodes defeated Ortiz

#4. Nyla Rose and Bea Priestley vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

Nyla Rose was one of the most dominant women on the AEW roster during the first year of AEW. In February 2020, she defeated inaugural champion Riho for the AEW Women's World Championship, and her most recent defense took place against Kris Statlander at Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad

On the flagship show before COVID, Nyla took on her former opponent again, Statlander, this time in tag team action. While the champion teamed up with Bea Priestley, Kris aligned with Hikaru Shida. Rose and Priestley won the match, but the latter was laid out by her own teammate in the aftermath.

Nyla Rose and Bea Priestly defeated Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida

#3. MJF and The Butcher and the Blade vs. The Jurassic Express

Maxwell was one of the fastest-rising stars in the promotion. The star had betrayed and picked win over Cody Rhodes at Revolution. He had teamed up with Butcher and the Blade to take on the Jurassic Express. One of the highlights of the segment was that MJF was wearing an 'I pinned Cody' T-shirt.

Ad

Ad

The Jurassic Express was a popular trio in the past. Despite their best efforts, Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus succumbed to MJF and his faction's heel tactics.

MJF, Butcher, and the Blade defeated the Jurassic Express

#2. Joey Janela and Private Party vs. The Death Triangle

The Death Triangle was a huge threat to the trio's division since the very start of the promotion. PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta's alliance created a dangerous dynamic. On March 11, 2020, Dynamite, the trio debuted against the Private Party and Joey Janela.

Ad

Ad

After the Death Triangles initiated their attack, their opposition couldn't fight back. Following the match, they ambushed the already-defeated trio. However, Best Friends came out to save the three stars.

The Death Triangle defeated Private Party and Joey Janela

#1. AEW's Hangman Page and Dustin Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

The Inner Circle was scheduled to take on the Elite at Blood and Guts. Originally, Kenny Omega was supposed to be teaming up with the Cowboy, but the Cleaner's injury forced the promotion to replace him with Dustin Rhodes. The match was filled with high spots.

Ad

Ad

After an entertaining match, Hangman pinned Sammy. In the aftermath, hell broke out, and other members of Elite and Inner Circle collided. In the end, Jericho and his faction stood tall to end Dynamite.

Hangman Page and Dustin Rhodes defeat The Inner Circle

It will be interesting to predict how AEW would have turned out if the pandemic hadn't slowed their momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback