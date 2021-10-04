AEW currently has a wide range of wrestlers -- from young stars who have been in pro wrestling for just a couple of years, to legends of the business. The incredibly diverse roster has high-flyers, big men, and old-school wrestlers.

The wrestlers in AEW are also different in their backgrounds, with some coming through the indies, while others who have come through the ranks at WWE before making the switch to AEW.

A few AEW stars, at the start of their pro wrestling careers, could not quite make the cut at WWE or left the company due to other reasons. Here, we take a look at 6 AEW stars you may have forgotten were in WWE developmental

#6 Christopher Daniels has been with AEW since 2019

Christopher Daniels on WWE's Metal show

Christopher Daniels was, for a long time, a key player in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, having been a part of the company when it was first formed. Daniels, who joined AEW in 2019, is currently in his third stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

But before he joined TNA in 2002, the 51-year-old was a part of WWF (as WWE was then known), having signed a developmental deal with them in 1998. He made a few appearances on WWE shows like Jakked and Sunday Night Heat.

He also briefly wrestled in WCW, just a few months before the company wound up.

Daniels, in an interview in 2017, stated that he wasn't disappointed to have not featured in WWE and was happy with the promotions he had worked in.

“I don’t think so man. Honestly, I’m sure the WWE’s not looking for 47-year old rookies and that’s fine with me. The timing of my career worked out where when I might have been interesting to them, were times that I was under contract with TNA," said Daniels.

Bruce Prichard revealed on his podcast a few years ago that he had pitched for Daniels to be the "Higher Power" in Vince McMahon's feud with The Undertaker. McMahon, though, rejected those plans as he felt that Daniels was too small for the character.

