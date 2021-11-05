6 dream matches for Rok-C in AEW

Wrestlers coming through the independent scene, including Rok-C, up until recently, only had one real major destination to head to: WWE.

Now? There are currently a handful of options, including a rival for WWE: All Elite Wrestling.

For AEW, Rok-C, with her nickname The Prodigy, will no doubt be on their radar. Trained at the Reality of Wrestling school based in Texas by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, her career is really just getting started. She is already making waves around North America, and is forging her own path.

That being said, let's take a look at six dream matches for Rok-C in AEW.

#6 Rok-C vs. Hikura Shida in AEW

This match would tear the house down on any AEW program, whether it be Dynamite, Rampage or on pay-per-view. Hikura Shida is a former AEW Women's Champion and by far would give Rok-C one hell of a match.

Rok-C has a huge admiration for Japanese wrestling and its stars, and this would no doubt tick a lot of boxes for her. Japan is a dream destination for Rok-C to perform one-day, but what better way to get a taste in your home country before heading across the Pacific ocean?

A match between the pair would showcase the best that both performers have to offer.

#5 Rok-C vs. Britt Baker in AEW

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral AEW's women's division has drastically stepped up its game ever since Britt Baker won the title. We've gotten higher quality matches, great promos, & even a secondary title.



Any growth shown by a division is a reflection on its lead champion. As Britt grows, so do the women. AEW's women's division has drastically stepped up its game ever since Britt Baker won the title. We've gotten higher quality matches, great promos, & even a secondary title. Any growth shown by a division is a reflection on its lead champion. As Britt grows, so do the women. https://t.co/jALOH6alK3

The leader of the AEW Women's Division, Britt Baker, is a dream opponent for many women's wrestlers. Rok-C has stated her desire to face Baker one day inside the squared circle.

Rok-C told Wrestling Inc. Daily that she is willing to face all-comers:

"I’m open to anyone who wants to challenge me. Britt Baker or anyone. I think that would be so amazing. I’ve had so many experiences throughout my career regardless of how old I am. They’ve shaped me to be ready for matches like this." Rok-C said (h/t 411 Mania)

The Prodigy is ready for Dr. Baker. Let's hope we can see this match someday soon. It would be a perfect tale to see Rok-C rise from AEW: Dark Elevation, and step up to the flagship show Dynamite and challenge her.

