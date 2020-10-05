6 matches that should happen at AEW Full Gear

AEW is turning up the intensity on recent episodes of Dynamite, and that all leads into their next PPV, Full Gear, taking place on November 7th. While there is still plenty of mystery surrounding the card, there are some things we can already piece together. With all of their big stars on hand despite the ongoing pandemic, we can expect yet another fantastic offering from All Elite Wrestling, and if they can avoid some of the disasters that happened at All Out, this could be their best PPV event yet.

Dynamite has continued its rise as one of the best wrestling shows in history as of late. With all the elements that they are trying to incorporate, it may be hard to narrow this card down to a 3-4 hour event. As we know from past events, AEW tend to go all out with rivalries culminating and big surprises on their PPV shows, so this one should be no different. And with some fans slowly filtering back into the arena, Full Gear may very well be the AEW's best pandemic era show of the lot.

Friends turned rivals, plenty of challengers for each AEW Champion and a long-awaited tag team showdown are just a few of the matches that could happen on this card, but as we know, storytelling is key in AEW, and if they can get that right, we're in for another hell of a show.

#6 AEW Full Gear: Sammy Guevara vs. MJF

Two of brightest young stars in AEW

Sammy Guevara and MJF have been two standout stars for AEW since its inception, and with MJF's recent attempts to woo the Inner Circle to gain membership, he's gotten on the wrong side of The Spanish God. Obviously, AEW will have to kick this story into high gear over the next few weeks, but a split between Guevara and Chris Jericho has been potentially in the works for a while now.

The Spanish God's antics make for a much better babyface than a heel, so pitting him against MJF, who seems to have quite a good relationship with Jericho, may finally be the thing that tears the Inner Circle apart. AEW may potentially look to push this one out quite a bit, as there is definitely a slow burn story to tell here, but both of these guys are way too good to leave off of a PPV. Pushing this story into overdrive would give another great story to tell.